Katherine and Richard shocked viewers in episode 4 (Wednesday, August 14th) of Shop Well For Less? with their houseful of cleaning products.

From Cif to Cillit Bang, the four-strong family had 100 different cleaning products stockpiled int their house, which acquainted to more than £400.

And let’s not even start on the £4,000 worth of children’s toys laying around the gaff!

Fortunately, the experts were able to turn around the couples’ costly lives with quick and easy cleaning hacks that even you can do at home. You just need these ingredients!

Tonight’s episode of #shopwellforless is truly bonkers! Buying hoover after hoover because they can’t be bothered cleaning filters… Owning two 1K worth of cameras so one she can use to vlog and the other for her husband filming her vlogging…?! Consumerism and vanity gone mad! — M a g d a 🌸 (@magda_brown_19) August 14, 2019

Shop Well For Less: Home-made cleaning products

Instead of spending their hard-earned cash on multi-purpose cleaners, tabletop sprays, kitchen wipes and every other unnecessary version of the same damn thing, Alex and Steph converted to one complete cleaning liquid for both bathroom and kitchen.

Of course, this was all thanks to the Shop Well For Less experts.

They suggested combining a mixture of borax substitute (found in hardware stores and online) and malt vinegar to create a cheap and traditional cleaning product that will help tackle general grime, dirt and even mould.

Shine your bathroom: Add together one tablespoon of borax substitute, a quarter of a cup of malt vinegar, two tablespoons of washing up liquid and a splash of water. You now have a liquid that can be applied to clothes and used to wipe down surfaces both around the bathroom and in the kitchen.

Clean the carpet: Mix 1/2 cup of borax substitute with two cups of water and scrub the liquid into your carpet with a sponge to remove stains.

The mixture costs 51p for a homemade bottle and the couple were over the moon with the results. Richard spoke of the ease of removing milk stains from his carpet and said:

“I’ve tried it (removing stains) with branded products because the milk formula seems to be really difficult to get out. But even then sometimes it doesn’t work.

This (the homemade formula) has actually done a really good job and I have to say it’s a thumbs up.”

How to watch Shop Well For Less

You can catch up with Shop Well For Less? episode 4 on the BBC iPlayer, where the team also offer Richard and Katherine tips to save money with their kitchen utensils, clothing choices and make-up.

The final episode in the series airs next week on Wednesday, August 21st, on BBC One at 8 pm.

