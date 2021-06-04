Who was Thomas John Pitcher? Bringing Up Bates obituary explained











A tribute was paid to Thomas John Pitcher during Bringing Up Bates season 10 episode 8 in 2021. So, here’s a look at who Thomas was and what happened to him…

Bringing Up Bates is a reality TV series centred around two parents who share 19 children, despite never planning to have a family! Gil and Kelly Jo Bates and their family have been starring in the show since 2015 and in 2021, they’re onto their tenth season!

Screenshot: Bringing Up Bates Sneak Peek – Choose Your Chaperone – YouTube

Bringing Up Bates pays tribute to Thomas John Pitcher

Over the years, the Bates family ave experienced both love and loss. During season 10 episode 8, a tribute was paid to Thomas John Pitcher.

Following the episode, which aired Thursday, June 3rd, some viewers took to Instagram to ask who Thomas was in the comments.

One person wrote: “Who is Thomas John Pitcher….. In loving memory of the end of the episode?“.

Read More: Bringing Up Bates – Ages of each family member revealed!

Bringing Up Bates: Who was Thomas John Pitcher?

Thomas John Pitcher was a member of the Bates family.

Sniper Elite VR - Release Date Trailer | PS VR

He was the husband of Betty Jo Smith – Kelly Jo Bates’ mother.

Betty Jo is around 77 years old and sadly lost her husband in 2021. As per marrieddivorce.com, it seems that Thomas was Betty’s third husband.

Bringing Up Bates: Kelly Jo’s Instagram post

Some explanation for Thomas John Pitcher’s obituary can be found via a January 2021 Instagram post from The Bates family’s account.

The family wrote that in January, Kelly Jo’s mother, Betty Jo, and Thomas (Tom) became ill and were both hospitalised. The grandparents of the Bates family were both diagnosed with Covid-19 and while Betty Jo recovered, Tom sadly didn’t make it.

The Instagram post reads: “Tragically, Tom passed away while they were both still in the hospital. They would have been married for 4 years this February. Mom has recovered from Covid, but since she still has the risk of falls, she is adjusting to having some family “caregivers” around to spoil her!“

The post is made up of three images showing Betty Jo on the mend. The family detailed that the 77-year-old had had “many falls over the last couple of years”. With any luck, Betty Jo is now fully recovered. Follow the Bates family on IG for more updates @thebatesfam.

See Also: Meet the High on the Hog Netflix cast!

WATCH BRINGING UP BATES ON UPTV EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK