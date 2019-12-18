Throwback to Caroline Flack on Bo’ Selecta - see how her career started out

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Leigh Francis, or Keith Lemon as he’s more commonly known, has been bringing ridiculous comedy to British TV for many years prior to Celebrity Juice.

The comedian created Bo’ Selecta! in 2002 which saw Leigh don various face masks and clothing to impersonate celebrities and pop culture of the time.

Bo’ Selecta! was back on our screens during the Christmas period of 2019. Leigh Francis played his most memorable impersonation, the Spice Girls’ Mel B, in What A F***In’ Year On TV with Mel B & Mel B.

So, how is Caroline Flack linked to Bo’ Selecta? Let’s take a look…

Caroline Flack on Bo’ Selecta!

Caroline Flack appears in the first-ever episode of Bo’ Selecta!.

The ex-Love Island host plays the role of Bubbles in a bizarre skit which involves Leigh playing Michael Jackson.

Caroline is essentially Michael Jackson’s pet monkey ‘Bubbles’, however, any confusion over this was cleared up in the show.

‘Michael’ says: “Y’all didn’t think Bubbles was a monkey, did y’all? Sure, she eats my banana.”

Caroline Flack: Career

While Cazza Flack’s big break into TV was appearing alongside Leigh Francis in a rubber mask, the TV presenter went onto bigger and better things.

She went on to present The Games: Live at Trackside and TMi. Flack also presented Big Brother’s Little Brother, Gladiators and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here NOW!.

In 2011, Caroline replaced Konnie Huq presenting The Xtra Factor. However, her biggest TV hosting gig was on ITV’s Love Island. Caroline presented the dating show from the very first series in 2015.

Why isn’t the flack hosting Love Island anymore?

On Tuesday, December 17th, The Sun confirmed that Caroline Flack would step down from her role presenting Love Island.

The 40-year-old was due to fly out to South Africa for the filming of Winter Love Island which is set to air in 2020. Caroline was arrested following an altercation with boyfriend Lewis Burton on Friday, December 13th.

Police were called to their London home and Lewis required medical treatment due to minor injuries. It’s said to be because of the assault allegations that Caroline is stepping down from her role as Love Island’s presenter.

It’s currently unconfirmed who will replace Caroline on Winter Love Island in 2020.

