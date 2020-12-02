Throwback to Vernon Kay in his modelling days: How the I'm A Celeb star broke into the industry











Vernon Kay is one of the original contestants on I’m A Celebrity, let’s take a look at him back in his modelling days!

TV presenter Vernon looks to have gained more fans since appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2020. Many viewers have Tweeted in awe of Vernon’s ability to do “everything”.

Viewers are used to seeing the dad-of-two on-screen, however, a throwback to his younger days prior to T4 explains how he got his big break.

Is Vernon Kay a model?

Vernon is no longer a model, however, it was modelling that got him to where he is today.

The 46-year-old was scouted at The Clothes Show Roadshow after he was invited to go by a friend for the afternoon according to The Mirror.

His wife, Tess Daly, is also a model turned TV presenter who landed herself the huge role of co-hosting Strictly Come Dancing in 2004.

Vernon Kay’s modelling days

Vernon’s striking look got him noticed at The Clothes Show when he was younger, with long dark hair, blue eyes and a toothy smile – he’s pretty hard to miss! Speaking to The Mirror, Vernon said he went for the opportunity after his friend said: “If you go on this catwalk thing, I’ll get the beers for the rest of the afternoon.“

The former model decided to take the “catwalk thing” as he said at the time he “didn’t have a pot to p*** in“.

Scouted for his “quirky” look, according to the Mirror report, Vernon went on to have a modelling career spanning several years before moving onto TV presenting. He was also an extra in Hollyoaks in 1995.

His first presenting gig was on Channel 5 show The Mag, before moving onto Fully Booked and Top of the Pops Plus.

I’m A Celebrity: How tall is Vernon?

Since he joined the I’m A Celebrity castle in 2020, the subject of Vernon’s height has been particularly talked about.

The TV presenter is 6ft 4 and seems to tower over the rest of the camp mates.

Clearly an ideal candidate for a modelling contract, Vernon’s height is bound to have been helpful in propelling his career.

Many I’m A Celebrity viewers took to Twitter during the series creating memes out of his height.

