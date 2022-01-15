Ladies Who List Atlanta star Tiffani Hawes’ net worth explored











OWN Network’s Ladies Who List: Atlanta kicked off on January 7th, 2022. The show focuses on six women who are extremely successful in business. Some are brokers, some are attorneys and others are real estate agents. They’re juggling their work, personal, family and love lives on the show and looking great while doing it.

The OWN Network stars have let the cameras in on their lives and there’s drama, drama and more drama right from the word go. All the women bring something different to the table and come from different backgrounds, so let’s find out more about Ladies Who List: Atlanta cast member Tiffani Hawes.

Tiffani Hawes on Ladies Who List Atlanta

Ladies Who List launched on January 7th and viewers were introduced to Kira, Cristyl, Quiana, Robin, Tiana and Tiffani.

Tiffani Hawes is one of two closing attorneys on the show, the other is Cristyl Kimbrough.

Judging by the series so far, Tiffani is closest to realtor Tiana Harrison. Speaking of her friendship with Tiana, Tiffani said she felt like they are sisters from different parents: “She’s a mom, she has kids, she has a husband, we’re trying to balance that and look cute while doing it.“

Tiffani’s family explored

Just like her bestie Tiana, Taffani is a mom. She had three children with her husband of 13 years.

Not only does Tiffani work hard as a closing attorney, but she writes in her IG bio that she’s also a “sports mom” and she’s also added the title of “TV personality” to her resumé in 2022.

She can be found on Instagram @tiffanihawes_closingattorney with over 19k followers.

Tiffani’s husband is named Jeff and he doesn’t appear to have Instagram. Tiffani often proclaims her love for her husband on the ‘gram where she refers to him as “no IG Jeff“.

What is Tiffani Hawes’ net worth?

Tiffani Hawes net worth is estimated at $1.5m in 2022 by Gossip Next Door.

Tiffani has been a Real Estate Closing Attorney at her own company, The Hawes Law Firm, LLC, since 2014 as per her LinkedIn page.

Prior to this, she worked as a Legal Intern and a Real Estate Paralegal. Overall, it appears that Tiffani has been working in the law realm since 2007, so she has around 15 years of experience in the field.

