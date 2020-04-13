Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far his most enjoyable job yet.

The much-anticipated new episode of the Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness Netflix series is here and it mentions some of the strange moments that you may have missed or forgotten from the first seven episodes.

There was that bizarre wedding photo where Howard Baskin was dressed up as a Tiger, and now, do you remember that scene where Allen Glover is interviewed in his bathtub?

Who is Allen Glover?

Allen becomes part of the documentary when he is introduced as a handyman at Joe Exotic’s GW Zoo in Oklahoma. He is hired to complete odd maintenance jobs by Jeff Lowe, who comes to revive Joe’s failing park.

Later in the show, Allen is hired by Joe Exotic for a murder mission, to go and kill his enemy Carole Baskin. In the show, it is revealed that Allen has a teardrop tattoo, apparently meaning that he has killed someone people so is capable of the job.

This then leads to Joe’s imprisonment as it was revealed to the US Government that he had in fact paid Glover $3,000 to kill Carole in Florida.

Allen’s ‘in the bathtub interview’ explained

The documentary cuts to an interview with Allen Glover. But this isn’t the usual shot you see of him outside in a wooded area. This time, he’s in a bathtub.

You see him run the bath and then step in. He then says: “I hate to be a part of this shit. Wish I wasn’t. But yeah, he deserves everything he gets sir. Or more.”

Allen is drunk and sitting in a bubble bath with his shorts on, talking about Joe Exotic’s plot to kill Carole and explaining how he wishes he was never a part of the plot.

Viewers found the scene strange because there was really no need for Allen to be interviewed in a bathtub, and it had absolutely no relevance to the story whatsoever!

Where is Allen Glover now?

After being accused of planning to murder Carole Baskin, Allen testified that he said yes to assassinating Carole but never intended to go through with the murder and was just going to take Joe’s money and run.

He told the courts that he went to Florida to warn Carole that Joe was planning to kill her and then went, but ended up getting drunk and high on a beach instead.