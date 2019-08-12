Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Tiny House Nation is one of Netflix’s successfully revived TV shows. The streaming service is bringing out hit after hit in the series world and this renovation show looks to be one of them.

Someone who believes that “a house is only as good as where you park it” is one half of the show’s presenting duo, Zack Giffin.

Zack and John Weisbarth help families all over the USA create tiny homes to live in and it’s a trend sweeping America.

Want a balcony on the roof or fancy a house on wheels? It’s no problem on Netflix’s Tiny House Nation.

So, without further adieu, let’s meet Tiny House expert Zack Giffin…

Tiny House Nation: Who is Zack Giffin?

Born in Gold Hill, Colorado, Zack currently lives in Glacier, Washington.

He has two brothers, Sam and Jeff and all three brothers are ski enthusiasts. Today, Sam runs a film company Right On Brother Productions.

Zack’s love for tiny houses came from his hobby of skiing. In 2011, Zack built his own 112 square foot tiny house which he uses to travel in during the winter.

Is Zack married?

Yes. By the looks of his Instagram account, Zack is married. He often takes to social media to show his appreciation of his partner.

He and his wife, Alex, got married in August 2018. It doesn’t look as though they have any children just yet.

However, the pair enjoyed a late honeymoon in Hawaii and it seems that they have tonnes of shared interests including nature, upcycling and more.

Zack Giffin on Instagram

Zack has over 20,000 followers on Instagram. You can follow him too under the handle @zackgiffin.

The Tiny House builder and designer also has almost 6,000 followers on Twitter and regularly Tweets out news of his latest work.

Zack has a fair few more Insta followers than his co-presenter, John Weisbarth, who has over 7,600 (@johnkweisbarth).

WATCH TINY HOUSE NATION ON NETFLIX NOW.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE