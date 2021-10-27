Can you apply for ITV show Tipping Point in 2022?











First released in 2012, ITV’s Tipping Point is returning for yet another season in 2022. The series, presented by Ben Shephard, is an all-time fan favourite as viewers are often on the edge of their seats during the show as those gold coins drop down the chute.

It really is anyone’s game on Tipping Point, a string of correct answers to general knowledge questions and some luck in where the coins land and the contestants can be in with a shot of winning life-changing amounts of money. So, let’s take a look at how to apply for Tipping Point in 2022.

Screenshot: Tipping Point – ITV

Will Tipping Point be back in 2022?

Given that the ITV show has aired from 2012 until 2021 with series 1-11 so far, we can assume that Tipping Pont will be back for a twelfth series in 2022.

There’s yet to be a start date announced for the series, but once the news is out, we’ll be sure to update fans here.

Series 11 was filmed during Covid-19 and some episodes experienced delays in coming out, however, series 12 should be smoother to film. The 2021 show was released in April, so we could assume that a new series will come out at the same time in 2022.

Can you apply for Tipping Point 2022?

Unfortunately, it appears that applications are now closed for Tipping Point 2022. As per Telly Mix, applications for series 12 closed on May 7th, 2021.

However, all is not lost as it looks like applications for series 13 will likely open around January 2022 and should remain open on ITV’s website until the Spring.

Anyone wishing to apply for the show should keep their tabs on the ITV apply website where a link to the application will appear once they’re open. Keep a check on the Tipping Point Facebook page, too, for any updates.

The ITV application explored

As with many TV show applications, anyone wanting to be on Tipping Point has to be over 18 to take part.

The ITV application also states that you must also be a permanent legal resident and be currently living in the UK, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

Also, if you are selected to take part in Tipping Point, the application states that you’re dedicated to the cause! Applicants must be able to come to the studio to film and be “willing to release yourself from family and/or work commitments on request from the producer on a specified date“.

