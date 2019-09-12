Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

TV personality Ben Shephard is one of ITV’s best-recognised TV presenters.

He may not be as irreplaceable as those cheeky chaps Ant and Dec or as internationally celebrated as Holly Willoughby but Ben has worked on everything from The Xtra Factor to This Morning and Ninja Warrior UK while earning plaudits for his willingness to throw his hat into the ring for charity events.

The 44-year-old has become the face of afternoon game show Tipping Point and has hosted the competition for seven years.

If you’re a Ben Shephard fanatic then you’re going to love finding out the goss about his family.

Who is Annie Perks?

Annie is Ben Shephard’s wife. They tied the knot in 2004.

Prior to their marriage, the pair had been in a relationship for nine years, meaning it was love at first sight when Ben saw Annie at just 24.

In 2004, Ben told his followers of their engagement with a jokey and candid post that read:

“It had only taken me nine years to ask her (you can’t rush these things!). I’m still not sure quite how I managed to persuade her to put up with me, but I’m very glad that I did, and she still hasn’t worked out that there are far better options out there.”

The dynamic duo have always enjoyed a close and humorous relationship. While co-presenting on Good Morning Britain, Ben was asked why he had never stepped forward to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

He joked that wife Annie didn’t want him kissing anyone else and said:

My wife didn’t want me to have an affair. That’s the only reason why I wanted to do it.

Annie’s pneumonia diagnosis

In July 2019, Ben posted a video to his Instagram account opening up about Annie’s battle with pneumonia although adding that she was “on the mend”.

This was one month before that the 44-year-old announced that he had stepped down from his presenting role on Goals on Sunday, which he had held for nine years.

Ben gave up the weekend position so that he could spend more time with his wife and family, telling the Daily Mirror:

Now they’re teenagers – Sam is taller than me and Jack is not far behind, which I’m trying to come to terms with – they’re consumed by schoolwork all week, the weekend is the only time I can spend with them.

The Shephard family

The Shephard family also consists of two teenage boys, Sam (14) an Jack (12).

They all live together in a large renovated house in London, often heading to West Ham, who Ben is a life-long supporter of.

