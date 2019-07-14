Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The TV guide just got a whole lot more interesting as a brand new series of Tipping Point Lucky Stars kicked off from July 7th on ITV!

The celebrity edition of the hit quiz show sees famous faces put to the test all in a bid to win £20,000 for a charity of their choice.

Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as a barrage of famous faces put their general knowledge hats on including Janet Street-Porter, Russell Kane, Chris Hughes, Dr Ranj Singh and more!

Here’s everything you need to know about Tipping Point Lucky Stars 2019! And how to get to be in the Tipping Point audience during the show…

Tipping Point Lucky Stars 2019 episode 2

Episode 2 of Tipping Point Lucky Stars airs Sunday, July 14th at 8 pm.

The lineup for the show’s second episode includes comedian Russell Kane, actress Chizzy Akudolu and Ricky Wilson of The Voice and Kaiser Chiefs.

All three celebs will go head to head representing a charity of their choice. However, as the game goes, even if a contestant makes it to the final round and trades the money in but loses, their charity will still receive £1,000.

Who is the Tipping Point Lucky Stars host?

There are 12 episodes in total of series 5 with the final episode of Tipping Point Lucky Stars airing around September 22nd 2019.

The game show will air at 8 pm on ITV and is presented by Ben Shephard.

Ben is probably most recognised for his time working on GMTV. Today he’s regularly on TV presenting shows such as Tipping Point and Ninja Warrior UK.

He got married in 2004 to Annie Perks and together they have two children. You can follow him on Insta @benshephardofficial where he has over 250,000 followers.

Tipping Point 2019: The celebrities

Episode 1 of Tipping Point Lucky Stars sees Alan Davies, Sally Phillips and Dr Ranj Singh go head to head.

The second episode of the series includes Russell Kane, Chizzy Akudolu and Ricky Wilson.

Week three of Tipping Point Lucky Stars 2019 welcomes Chris Hughes, Janet Street-Porter and David Ginola to the show and week four sees Tony Maudsley, Janine Duvitski and Jake Canuso compete.

If you fancy being part of the audience during Tipping Point Lucky Stars 2019 then head over to Applause Store now to apply for tickets!

