MTV Cribs: Who is TJ Lavin's wife Roxanne? Meet the former model and nutritionist











TJ Lavin is recognised by most as being the host of MTV's The Challenge. TJ has been a TV show host since 2005 and all these years on he's really made a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

While TJ found fame and held down his role as The Challenge’s host, some things on MTV have come and gone such as one of its most famous TV shows – Cribs. MTV Cribs is making a revival in 2021 and of all the celebs’ houses to have a snoop around, who better than TJ’s?

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Who is TJ Lavin?

TJ Lavin was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7th, 1976 making him 44 years old.

Of course, a TV show as extreme as The Challenge requires a presenter just as hardcore and that’s where TJ comes in. He’s been the host of MTV’s The Challenge for 16 years in 2021.

Prior to breaking into the TV hosting business, TJ was a professional BMX-er.

TJ Lavin’s wife

In 2012, TJ married Roxanne Siordia.

Roxanne describes herself on Instagram as a Las-Vegas based “Health Coach, Plant Based Nutritionist, Personal Trainer, Pilates Instructor, Travel Addict, Mom, Wife, Animal Lover and a Vegan“.

She has a website called All Things Plant Based where she provides health and fitness coaching.

TJ’s wife is cited online as having a net worth of $9m. Prior to her current ventures and career, she worked as a model. Some of her magazine covers and shoots are featured on her IG page. Follow Roxanne on IG @roxannelavin.

Do TJ and Roxanne have kids?

It doesn’t appear that TJ and Roxanne Lavin have children together. But, TJ is step-father to Roxanne’s daughter, Raquel.

Raquel is a Las Vegas-based hair stylist. Follow her on IG @raquel_roxanne.

On June 20th 2021, Roxanne took to IG to share a Father’s Day post for TJ. She wrote: “He was a 27yr old BMX rider who went all in, being a father to a 5yr old little girl. I’ve never seen a man so patient. Teaching her to ride a dirt bike, buying her first stick shift truck, waksurfing, backing up a boat trailer…never once raised his voice or got impatient. He’s never missed a moment in her life.“

