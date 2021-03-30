TLC: Are Lilly and Lawrence from Unexpected married? Love Life explored!











Are Lilly and Lawrence from Unexpected married? The couple features in season 4 of the TLC show and by the looks of things, they’re taking their relationship to the next level.

Lilly and Lawrence were a relatively new couple when they found out they were expecting their first child together in 2019. During their time on TLC’s Unexpected, Lilly, Lawrence and their families have had a lot to discuss including breast pumps, circumcision, epidurals and now, marriage.

The pressure of having children young can result in many couples going their separate ways. But, it seems as though Lawrence and Lilly are in it for the long haul. Let’s get to know more about the couple and their adorable family!

Unexpected: Who is Lilly’s baby dad?

Lilly Bennett has appeared on Unexpected since 2017. When she first joined the show she was 17 years old and she and her then-boyfriend, James, were expecting a baby girl, Aaliyah.

James and Lilly’s relationship didn’t work out, although he did give her a promise ring during the series.

Aaliyah turned three years old in 2020. And she’s now a big sister to Lilly’s son born in November 2020.

Meet Lilly and Lawrence

After Lilly and James’ relationship didn’t work out, she found herself a single mom and eventually began navigating the dating world.

She later met Lawrence and, according to him, “one day she was just 10 weeks pregnant out of nowhere…” He added: “…but not much we can really do besides be parents, right?“.

Lilly’s mother, Kim, said she gave her daughter a “whole lecture on how to be a ‘lady’” when she started seeing Lawrence.

Now, Lilly and Lawrence are biological parents to Lawrence Jr, as well as Aaliyah who is Lawrence’s step-daughter and Lilly’s first-born daughter.

Are Lilly and Lawrence from Unexpected married?

Unexpected season 4 sees Lawrence ask Lilly’s parents permission to marry her.

It looks as though the Unexpected stars, who are both 20 years old, are engaged in 2021. However, there’s nothing to suggest that they’re married just yet.

Lilly often documents big events on her Instagram account or YouTube channel, and she’s yet to mention the big day. The couple have had a maternity shoot and often post photos as a family to IG. Follow Lilly @lillyjbennett where she has around 160k followers.

