TLC: Does My 600 lb Life pay for surgery? What about housing and bills?











Does My 600 lb Life pay for surgery? The TLC show has viewers asking questions when it comes to the cast members’ operations, housing situations, bills and food shops. Let’s take a look at who’s footing the bill on My 600 lb Life.

My 600 lb Life first aired in 2012 and follows the journeys of morbidly obese people who document their weight loss over a year. With the help of Dr Younan Nowzaradan, many lose hundreds of pounds over the course of the year.

Screenshot: Eating Has Taken Over Her Life | My 600-lb Life – TLC

Does My 600 lb Life pay for surgery?

Yes, TLC’s My 600 lb Life does pay for the cast members’ surgery.

A 2019 report from TVOvermind states that the surgeries, doctor’s visits and hospital stays are paid for by the TLC show: “…it seems as though it is written in their individual contracts that each cast member gets their medical expenses that are provided through Dr Nowzaradan covered for an entire year“.

The surgery that the cast goes through on the show is life-saving and often sees the individuals on the show able to live their lives as they’ve always wanted to. Krystal Hall revealed on the show that her son doesn’t like to be seen with her in public, which is what she said hurt her the most.

The cost of bariatric surgery is around $20,000-$30,000 according to The List. While the life-saving surgery is covered, cosmetic procedures, such as excess skin removal aren’t covered by the show.

I always wonder who pays for their housing and things like groceries and cab rides. #my600lblife — Bebe (@bebe_strange) July 5, 2018

My 600 lb Life: Who pays for the cast’s bills?

With many of the people who take part in My 600 lb Life stating that they’re unable to work due to their size or health, viewers have taken to Twitter to ask how exactly they afford to live.

Some Twitter users suggested taxpayers fork out for the My 600 lb Life cast, however, this isn’t the case.

As reported by TVOvermind, the individuals who take part in the show sign a contract which details that they’re paid a flat rate of $1500 to take part. This payment most likely covers some of the casts’ bills. The same report states that the cast members can get a “$2500 payout for any moving expenses”.

Who pays for this? Months in the hospital. She said no one works. Who pays rent?? #my600lblife — Captain Frank Sewell (@flyer469) March 26, 2015

Who pays for housing on My 600 lb Life?

Given that the cast members are able to get a $2500 payout for moving costs to Houston, Texas where Dr. Nowzaradan is based, it would seem that they’re assisted in some way with housing costs.

However, if the payment is split over the course of the filming schedule, which lasts a year, it works out that only $208 of housing costs would be covered.

According to Starcasm, some of the housing seen on the show is owned by TLC or Megalomedia: “It’s not clear if those cast members are paying rent or living for free, but even a depressed rent would lower the post-move cost of life somewhat“.

Not all of the people who take part in the show relocate to have surgery, however most of them do and would require assistance in moving costs.

