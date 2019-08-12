TLC 'sMothered' - we found Mariah McCovy on Instagram!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

TLC is always one channel you can rely on to bring out a TV show on the weird and wonderful quirks of the world.

On June 9th 2019 in the USA, a new show, ‘sMothered’, was launched which follows the relationships of four mother and daughter duos.

However, their relationships are far from conventional and these mums and daughters are more like besties than anything else.

Mariah McCovy and her mother Sandra are the best of friends and even though there’s a 25-year age gap, the pair even go clubbing together.

It’s time to meet Mariah and her mum from TLC’s ‘sMothered’ on Instagram!

TLC ‘sMothered’ – Mariah’s Instagram

The Smothered star is on Instagram as @stayyjealous and she has around 430,000 followers.

Mariah often takes to Insta to share photos of herself, promoting Fashion Nova Curve clothing and more.

The 20-year-old often poses in lingerie and revealing outfits on her social media page. On one Instagram post from 2019 Mariah wrote: “…being an ig ‘th*t’ ain’t half bad”.

Mariah’s mum on Instagram

Mariah’s mum, Sandra, is on Instagram as @sj1ofakind with 18,000 followers.

She’s clearly a big fan of a selfie from the looks of her Insta page.

Sandra and her daughter have an extremely close bond, so much so that viewers on Twitter have suggested that she’s the ‘creepiest’ daughter on the TV show.

Mariah and Sandra: Surgery

Sandra and Mariah have had a few surgeries on screen and it looks like a few more in their own time.

During Smothered Mariah and Sandra both go for some cosmetic surgery and get their lips filled.

And the pair admitted that they both got breast augmentation at the same time.

As well as getting boob jobs, we’d assume that both Mariah and Sandra have had some work done on their glute area, aspiring for a ‘Kim Kardashian’ style physique.

