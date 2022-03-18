Todd Chrisley pays tribute to Aunt Frances, Nanny Faye's "best friend"













Anyone who has ever watched USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best will have an understanding of how tight-knit the family is. Despite the feuds and fall-outs that some of the Chrisleys have had over the years, Savannah, Chase, Nanny Faye and many more of the show’s cast and family members are super close.

Given the bond that all the Chrisleys have, the family’s news in 2022 is extra sad as Todd Chrisley announced the passing of his Aunt Frances. Here’s more on what happened to Aunt Frances and what Todd has said about his Aunt’s death…

The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 8954 The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/CvEzCkdgnWk/hqdefault.jpg 972325 972325 center 22403

Who was Todd Chrisley’s Aunt Frances?

Aunt Frances was the sister of Todd Chrisley’s mother, Nanny Faye.

Nanny Faye and Aunt Frances often appeared on Chrisley Knows Best together and shared a love of playing cards and gambling – much to Todd’s disapproval, of course.

Old 2020 episodes of Chrisley Knows Best see Nanny Faye attempt to get Aunt Frances a boyfriend and the sisters could also be seen playing cards together.

OMG: You won’t recognise Savannah Chrisley before heaps of plastic surgery

Have y'all ever seen Nanny and Frances like this? 🤣 They're on a whole other other level on Thursday's all-new episode of #ChrisleyKnowsBest. pic.twitter.com/RQhP3NIXyo — Chrisley Knows Best (@Chrisley_USA) February 9, 2021

Todd Chrisley pays tribute to his Aunt Frances

On March 17th, 2022, Todd Chrisley paid tribute to his Aunt on Instagram.

He shared a video of Nanny Faye and Frances saying: “We’re bad b******” and captioned the comical video: “It’s with great sadness that I share the news that we lost my aunt Francis today but with joy to announce that she is with our Heavenly Father, she was one of the most amazing women ever and my mother’s best friend, please keep us all in your prayers.“

At the time of writing, Todd Chrisley is the only member of the family to have publicly paid tribute to Aunt Francis.

Many of Todd’s followers and fans took to Instagram comments on the post to share their condolences for the family.

Was Aunt Frances sick?

Aunt Frances sadly passed away in 2022 and as per a 2020 report from TV Shows Ace, she had been dealing with ill health for some time.

As per TV Shows Ace, one of Frances’ family members shared on Facebook that she was battling cancer in 2020.

TV Shows Ace writes that Randy Chrisley is Todd’s brother, and therefore would be another of Aunt Frances’ nephews.

Despite being in poor health, Aunt Frances still appeared on Chrisley Knows Best in 2021. Todd can be seen video calling his Aunt in 2021 episodes of the show and she says that she’s “fine“.

NO WAY: The Miss Universe archives don’t bode well for Julie Chrisley’s claims

CATCH UP WITH CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST VIA THE USA NETWORK WEBSITE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK