Does RHOBH's Tom Girardi have dementia? Erika has Twitter confused

September 9, 2021
Helen Williams

Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne’s lives have been under the spotlight during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11. From their surprising divorce to Tom’s legal battles, there’s a whole lot of information for viewers to get their heads around in 2021.

As Tom and Erika’s storyline plays out on RHOBH, it looks like tensions are rising between the housewives. A dinner at Kathy Hilton’s house during episode 16 saw Erika lose her temper.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Who is Tom Girardi?

Tom Girardi is an 82-year-old former attorney and ex of RHOBH star Erika Jayne.

He co-founded an LA-based law firm – Girardi & Keese.

Tom has been married three times and has children around the same age as ex-wife Erika. He first wed in 1964 and later again in 1993, but it wasn’t until he met Erika that he had a long-lasting marriage. After meeting in 2000, the pair married after six months and were together until 2020.

Does Tom Girardi have dementia?

Yes, according to a 2021 report from The LA Times, Tom does have dementia.

A conservatorship case was initiated in January 2021 by Tom’s brother, Robert.

As per The LA Times, psychiatrists concluded that Tom was experiencing delusions and “severely disorganized thinking” and also had “majorly impaired short-term memory, logical reasoning and recognition of familiar objects and people“.

Why do Erika and Tom have Twitter confused?

Following the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 episode 16, many fans took to Twitter to question whether Tom has dementia.

One person tweeted:If Tom has dementia how the hell does he still have a driver license?”

Someone wrote: “Forgot about Tom’s supposed dementia. I mean he’s certainly old enough, but the timing of the disclosure is questionable.

Another said: “Wait…I thought Tom had dementia. Thought his mental capacity was under question. How would he go about suing Sutton for anything?

A cut scene from RHOBH also sees Mauricio and Kyle say that they thought Tom was “a young 81“, “super smart, savvy” and that “his mind is 100% there“.

Helen Williams
