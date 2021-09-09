Does RHOBH's Tom Girardi have dementia? Erika has Twitter confused











Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne’s lives have been under the spotlight during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11. From their surprising divorce to Tom’s legal battles, there’s a whole lot of information for viewers to get their heads around in 2021.

As Tom and Erika’s storyline plays out on RHOBH, it looks like tensions are rising between the housewives. A dinner at Kathy Hilton’s house during episode 16 saw Erika lose her temper.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Who is Tom Girardi?

Tom Girardi is an 82-year-old former attorney and ex of RHOBH star Erika Jayne.

He co-founded an LA-based law firm – Girardi & Keese.

Tom has been married three times and has children around the same age as ex-wife Erika. He first wed in 1964 and later again in 1993, but it wasn’t until he met Erika that he had a long-lasting marriage. After meeting in 2000, the pair married after six months and were together until 2020.

Read More: Who did Tom Girardi cheat on Erika with?

Does Tom Girardi have dementia?

Yes, according to a 2021 report from The LA Times, Tom does have dementia.

A conservatorship case was initiated in January 2021 by Tom’s brother, Robert.

As per The LA Times, psychiatrists concluded that Tom was experiencing delusions and “severely disorganized thinking” and also had “majorly impaired short-term memory, logical reasoning and recognition of familiar objects and people“.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Still to Come Trailer | Bravo BridTV 4154 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Still to Come Trailer | Bravo 843786 843786 center 22403

Why do Erika and Tom have Twitter confused?

Following the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 episode 16, many fans took to Twitter to question whether Tom has dementia.

One person tweeted: “If Tom has dementia how the hell does he still have a driver license?”

Someone wrote: “Forgot about Tom’s supposed dementia. I mean he’s certainly old enough, but the timing of the disclosure is questionable.“

Another said: “Wait…I thought Tom had dementia. Thought his mental capacity was under question. How would he go about suing Sutton for anything?“

A cut scene from RHOBH also sees Mauricio and Kyle say that they thought Tom was “a young 81“, “super smart, savvy” and that “his mind is 100% there“.

See Also: What is Eyal Booker’s ethnicity? RHOBH star’s Jewish roots

"He's a young 81." -Kyle



Funny, not any of these people seemed to notice or ever mention Tom Girardi having any Dementia symptoms or onset of Alzheimer's. Including Erika. Not one person #RHOBH https://t.co/eE1WqZ8bfD — Karen Huger's Mole (@KarenHugersMole) July 11, 2021

WATCH RHOBH ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK