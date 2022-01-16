Tom Reber from HGTV’s Unfinished Business is a former marine











HGTV is the ultimate TV network for people who adore home improvement, interior design and those seriously satisfying before and after moments. The TV channel is back in 2022 bringing a brand new show – Unfinished Business.

Unfinished Business premiered on Saturday, January 15th 2022 at 9/8c. The HGTV show is hosted by Tom Reber who’s no ordinary contractor, he’s a home renovation expert. So, let’s find out more about HGTV’s Tom Reber, his past career to all that he does today.

Tom Reber is the home renovation and life motivator we all need!#UnfinishedBusiness continues tonight at 9|8c #OnHGTV. @realtomreber pic.twitter.com/iq6BBoyACb — HGTV (@hgtv) January 15, 2022

Who is Tom Reber?

Tom Reber is a 52-year-old home renovation coach.

He’s the host of HGTV’s Unfinished Business and runs a company called The Contractor Fight.

Tom writes on his website: “My main focus is to help you get your head right.. I was an overworked, tail-chasing, thin-wallet carrying contractor until I got my thinking right.. Once that happened I sold millions, worked less and enjoyed the business more.”

Before launching his current company, Tom worked as a contractor and grew up in a contractor family.

Tom has a podcast called “The Contractor Fight” and he’s written a book called “Winning the Contractor Fight“.

Read More: Ladies Who List Atlanta star Tiffani Hawes’ net worth explored

What is Unfinished Business?

HGTV show Unfinished Business sees Tom take on home renovation jobs that have been abandoned.

Some homeowners have attempted DIY on their own homes and need Tom’s help, while others have been let down by contractors who didn’t finish the job.

During the series, Tom steps in to support the homeowners to get their projects completed.

Tom was a marine and also has a clothing line

Unfinished Business sees Tom not only provide support and guidance to people on the show, but he also isn’t afraid of giving the homeowners some much needed tough love.

Tom works as a performance coach and founded The Contractor Fight over nine years ago as per his LinkedIn page.

He also has a clothing line, Live Unafraid Apparel, which was “born in Colorado Springs in the Summer of 2020“.

Before Tom opted for his current career, he was a marine who served from 1988 until 1992 and was honorably discharged.

The HGTV star has over 8k followers on Instagram and can be found @realtomreber. Judging by his IG page, Tom is in a relationship with Lee Unruh (@darkhorse2u) and he’s very much a family man.

See Also: Who is Maggie Sajak on Wheel of Fortune and what is her job?

WATCH UNFINISHED BUSINESS ON HGTV SATURDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK