Tommie Lee is one of the most-talked about stars on Love & Hip Hop and, quite naturally, viewers at home want to know more about her family.

Since its premiere in 2011, Love & Hip Hop has become a staple series on VH1, attracting viewers around the world and gaining stable ratings.

The programme first debuted under the name Love & Hip Hop: New York in March 2011 which features a cast of hip hop musicians. The show has been so successful that it went to create spin-off series in Atlanta, Miami and Hollywood.

One of the show’s popular stars on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is Tommie Lee. So, let’s meet Tommie and get to know her daughters Havalli and Samaria.

Who is Tommie Lee?

Tommie is a 36-year-old rapper from New Jersey.

She made her debut appearance on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2012 when she joined the cast as the girlfriend of Scrapp Deleon. She landed a regular role during the show’s sixth season.

While Tommie is one of the show’s main cast members, she also made headlines on the media a number of times. According to TMZ, she was arrested in 2018 for an alleged assault with one of her daughters.

She later opened up about the incident in a YouTube documentary ‘Truth’, explaining what happened. She said:

“When I caught the child abuse charge, I was like, man. That broke me down. That really hurt me. I make it my business, like, my kids are never gonna go to jail.

“Whatever I’ve done in the past, I’ve done that so they don’t have to do it. I don’t wanna see my kids go through what I’ve gone through in life. I will lay down and die so they don’t have to go through that.”

Tommie has also made appearances in the Love & Hip Hop spin-off Leave It to Stevie and a few special editions.

Tommie Lee’s daughters Havalli and Samaria

Tommie has two daughters – 16-year-old Samaria and Havalli who is 12 years old. The Love & Hip Hop star had Samaria when she was 17 years old.

Samaria recently revealed that she is expecting her first child. In an Instagram post, she revealed that her pregnancy wasn’t planned but said that she’s excited to embrace the next chapter of her life. She said:

I made my choice to keep my gift from god and live not caring about what anybody else think i am beyond grateful and happy for the people who stuck around to let me know they got me cause only god know it take a village to raise one child !

Samaria and Havalli: Instagram

Samaria is following in her mother’s footsteps when it comes to social media follower count.

She is on Insta under the name @samariaa_ and already has 86.3k followers at the time of publication. That figure could rise if she chooses a career as a media personality.

We weren’t able to find Havalli on Instagram and she might not have public social media channels.

