Get to know Tommy C on Instagram: TOWIE newbie catches Frankie Sims' eye











The revolving door of singletons is still turning on TOWIE and the latest addition to the show is Tommy Cole. Series 28 has seen heartbreak and new romances blossom in equal measure.

Now, it looks as though it’s Frankie Sims time to shine on the show as her sister, Demi, introduces her to Tommy C. TOWIE in 2021 sees Gatsby shacked up with Dani while OG’s Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallett are nesting ready for their baby.

Screenshot: Tommy C TOWIE series 28 episode 8 – ITV

TOWIE: Who is Tommy C?

Tommy Cole is introduced as ‘Tommy C’ during TOWIE series 28 episode 8.

The episode airs at 9 pm on Sunday, May 2nd 2021 and sees old friends Tommy C and Demi Sims reunited.

Tommy is a businessman who turns 32 years old in 2021.

Meet Tommy on Instagram

Tommy Cole is on Instagram as @tommy.cole with 5.5k followers.

In the same way that Frankie Sims was keen to take a look at Tommy’s social media, so are TOWIE fans. The reality TV newcomer is clearly a family man from the looks of his IG page.

Tommy also plugs his clothing brand, Fully Blessed, on Instagram which he looks to have launched in 2020.

The new TOWIE star’s IG is filled with photos from events, from going out for drinks to formal wedding photos.

He’s a devoted uncle who clearly loves a holiday and to top it off, Tommy C bought a Hungarian Vizla puppy in 2020 named Hudson. Follow Tommy’s adorable pup on IG @hudsonthehungarianviszla.

Tommy and Frankie Sims

Tommy C joins TOWIE during episode 8 as a potential love interest for the youngest of the Sims sisters, Frankie.

Frankie, Demi and Tommy bump into one another in a club scene where Demi introduces the pair.

During the episode, Frankie describes Tommy C as “handsome” and after her on-screen romance and eventual breakup with Harry Lee, it’s no wonder that she’d be keen to move on to someone new.

Judging by Tommy C’s Instagram profile, he looks like a single man, but who knows what could happen next on TOWIE. There could well be another new romance to form during series 28!

