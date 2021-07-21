Netflix: Meet the Too Hot to Handle Brazil cast - Ronaldo, Matheus, Brenda, Rita and co!











“Imagine you’re in paradise and in amazing company, do you think you’d be OK without being able to do anything naughty?”

Too Hot to Handle puts its contestants to the ultimate test – a load of hot singletons all have to spend their summer living together. But, in order to win a big cash prize, they can’t engage in any kind of sexual activity. If they do, the prize fund goes down.

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil dropped onto Netflix on July 21st 2021. Here’s a look at the cast taking part in series 1. Rules are broken, tears are shed, relationships are built and not a lot of clothes are kept on… Let’s get to know the ‘Brincando Com Fogo: Brasil’ crew!

Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle: Brazil – Netflix

Too Hot to Handle Brazil: Meet Brenda Paixao

Brenda is 24 and comes from Rio Grande do Sul.

Brenda said that she’s happy to hook up with both men and women during Too Hot to Handle Brazil episode 1. She also added that she’s the main character of her life.

Follow Brenda @paixao_brenda.

Read More: Fans wonder if My Unorthodox Life is scripted

Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle: Brazil – Netflix

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer BridTV 2672 Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xzCBBPf7g0Q/hqdefault.jpg 805700 805700 center 22403

Davi Kneip

First up, we have 21-year-old Davi who hails from Minas Gerais.

Davi stands out from the rest of the guys with his individual style – he comes complete with pink-coloured specs and earrings!

He revealed during episode 1 that he’s got a thing for people’s wives and people’s mums…

Follow Davi @davikneip.

Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle: Brazil – Netflix

Gabriela Martins

Gabriela Martins is 28 and comes from Rio de Janeiro.

She was the first lady to come onto the Netflix show. Gabriela is a model and said that she likes to keep a low profile – she’s not going to be the first to ask you out!

Follow Gabi on IG @martinsgabis.

Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle: Brazil – Netflix

Igor Paes

Bahia born Igor is 28.

The Too Hot To Handle star says he has a natural spark and also isn’t into long-term relationships. Igor is a “good listener” but, it seems like his main purpose of listening is to get women…

Follow Igor on IG @_igorpaes.

Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle: Brazil – Netflix

Kethellen Avelina

Up next we have Kethellen Avelina. She’s 22 and comes from Amazonas.

Kethellen describes herself as an “empowered woman” and added: “I’m at a place where I’m not taking things too seriously“.

Find Kethellen on Instagram @kethellenavelinoo.

Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle: Brazil – Netflix

Leandro David

Leandro David is the “shy” guy in the group. He’s 23 and comes from Distrito Federal.

The moustached contestant clearly has a cheeky side though as he said he once posted a nude to his Instagram story (accidentally on purpose).

Find David on IG @leandro_david.

Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle: Brazil – Netflix

Matheus Sampaio

Turning heads left right and centre is 26-year-old Matheus. He’s from Rio de Janeiro and says he’s single and ready to mingle.

Matheus described himself as a “natural pick up artist” and has dated multiple women at one time before.

Follow Matheus @matheussampaio___.

Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle: Brazil – Netflix

Rita Tiecher

Rio de Janeiro born Rita is 24 years old.

She and Brenda entered the show together. ‘Hurricane Rita’ described herself as a “sl**” and said: “When I drink I get really dirty“.

Follow Rita @ritatiiecher.

Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle: Brazil – Netflix

Ronaldo Moura

Twenty-nine-year-old Ronaldo comes from São Paulo.

Ronaldo has had two serious relationships but says he loves being single, he added: “I don’t usually count how many people I’ve hooked up with“.

See Also: Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Episode 5: Everything we know…

Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle: Brazil – Netflix

Thuany Raquel

Last but by no means least, we have 26-year-old, Pernambuco.

Thuany says she’s a “fiery girl”. She got married early but said her ex cheated on her. She’s enjoying single life, but will she manage to avoid the “bad boys” on Too Hot To Handle and actually find love?

Follow Thuany @thuanyraquel.

Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle: Brazil – Netflix

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE: BRAZIL ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK