Home » Netflix Reality Shows, News, Too Hot to Handle, What's On?

Who were the Too Hot To Handle: Brazil winners? Netflix series rules explained!

July 29, 2021
Helen Williams

Too Hot To Handle: Brazil officially dropped onto Netflix on July 21st, 2021. As the show’s name suggests, the heat was really turned up this summer as a load of ‘superficial’ singletons had to refrain from engaging in any kind of sexual activity in order to bag themselves a cash prize!

Brenda, Matheus, Rita, Ronaldo and the rest of the cast members had a real tough time trying to keep the prize fund at 50,000 real. But, under the watchful eye of AI Lana, the contestants had little choice but to maintain some level of self-control.

Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle Brazil – Netflix

What are the Too Hot To Handle: Brazil rules?

The aim of the game on Too Hot To Handle: Brazil is for the group of hot singletons to avoid any kind of sexual activity with one another. This way, they’ll potentially create more meaningful connections with their partners rather than just having a shallow relationship.

As well as the social experiment side of things, there’s also a cash prize to be won should the contestants manage to keep their hands off each other.

The cash prize starts out at 50,000 real on Too Hot To Handle: Brazil, however, for any rules broken (e.g. a kiss), money is deducted from the group’s pot of money.

  • Read More: Too Hot To Handle Brazil – Prize money and rules
Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle Brazil – Netflix

Too Hot To Handle: Brazil – Was there a winner on the Netflix show?

There wasn’t just one winner on Too Hot To Handle: Brazil 2021.

Given that the cash prize is a group fund, if the whole group sticks to the rules, the whole group succeeds and ‘wins’ the show.

So, essentially, the winners of Too Hot To Handle: Brazil are all of the contestants who made it to the end (episode 8). Between them, they get to split the prize money.

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer

BridTV
2672
Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xzCBBPf7g0Q/hqdefault.jpg
805700
805700
center
22403

Is Too Hot To Handle in Portuguese?

Given that Portuguese is the spoken language in Brazil, the contestants on Too Hot To Handle: Brazil speak Portuguese.

Although the show is filmed in Portuguese, there’s an English voiceover for each contestant speaking on the Netflix series.

The narrator of the series is comedian Bruna Louise, while AI Lana is voiced by voice actress Leticia Quinto.

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE: BRAZIL ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
Tags:
Helen Williams
After studying for her BA in Journalism at Solent University, Helen went straight into writing for GRV Media as years of binge-watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta finally started to pay off. Helen has been with the company for over five years, writing about reality TV for over three years and specialising in USA and UK content. Outside of work you’ll find her rustling up Nigella’s latest recipes, or at the beach walking her dogs. They’re called Zeus and Nola and they even have their own Instagram page!

Related Posts