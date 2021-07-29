Who were the Too Hot To Handle: Brazil winners? Netflix series rules explained!











Too Hot To Handle: Brazil officially dropped onto Netflix on July 21st, 2021. As the show’s name suggests, the heat was really turned up this summer as a load of ‘superficial’ singletons had to refrain from engaging in any kind of sexual activity in order to bag themselves a cash prize!

Brenda, Matheus, Rita, Ronaldo and the rest of the cast members had a real tough time trying to keep the prize fund at 50,000 real. But, under the watchful eye of AI Lana, the contestants had little choice but to maintain some level of self-control.

Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle Brazil – Netflix

What are the Too Hot To Handle: Brazil rules?

The aim of the game on Too Hot To Handle: Brazil is for the group of hot singletons to avoid any kind of sexual activity with one another. This way, they’ll potentially create more meaningful connections with their partners rather than just having a shallow relationship.

As well as the social experiment side of things, there’s also a cash prize to be won should the contestants manage to keep their hands off each other.

The cash prize starts out at 50,000 real on Too Hot To Handle: Brazil, however, for any rules broken (e.g. a kiss), money is deducted from the group’s pot of money.

Read More: Too Hot To Handle Brazil – Prize money and rules

Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle Brazil – Netflix

Too Hot To Handle: Brazil – Was there a winner on the Netflix show?

There wasn’t just one winner on Too Hot To Handle: Brazil 2021.

Given that the cash prize is a group fund, if the whole group sticks to the rules, the whole group succeeds and ‘wins’ the show.

So, essentially, the winners of Too Hot To Handle: Brazil are all of the contestants who made it to the end (episode 8). Between them, they get to split the prize money.

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer BridTV 2672 Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xzCBBPf7g0Q/hqdefault.jpg 805700 805700 center 22403

Is Too Hot To Handle in Portuguese?

Given that Portuguese is the spoken language in Brazil, the contestants on Too Hot To Handle: Brazil speak Portuguese.

Although the show is filmed in Portuguese, there’s an English voiceover for each contestant speaking on the Netflix series.

The narrator of the series is comedian Bruna Louise, while AI Lana is voiced by voice actress Leticia Quinto.

Too Hot To Handle: Brazil – Who is Rita Tiecher? Get to know the DJ

Forget love island , the original toohottohandle, the Brazil one is where it’s at honestly #TooHotToHandleBrazil — YT: bright and woke 🇺🇬 (@missjoannee1) July 22, 2021

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE: BRAZIL ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK