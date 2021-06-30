Too Hot To Handle season 2: Contestants' zodiac signs and compatibility explored!











Too Hot To Handle is bringing the heat this summer as season 2 of the Netflix show launched on June 23rd, 2021. The cast hail from all over the world, from the UK to Canada, South Africa and the USA, this year’s show sees a mixture of personalities all living under the same roof.

From the supposed ‘electric’ connection between a Taurus and a Cancer to the Aries and Pisces that really don’t get along, there’s a lot to be said about zodiac signs and personality traits. Let’s take a look at the Too Hot To Handle cast members and explore their potential compatibility!

Meet the Too Hot To Handle season 2 contestants

Too Hot To Handle season 2 cast is made up of the following people:

Tabitha Clifft

Nathan Webb

Carly Lawrence

Melinda Melrose

Chase de Moor

Marvin Anthony

Larissa Townson

Joey

Robert Van Tromp

Emily Miller

Peter Vigilante

Christina Carmela

Elle

Kayla Carter

Cam Holmes

Too Hot To Handle season 2: Ages and birthdays

Tabitha Clifft (27) was born in 1994, however, her exact birth date is unknown.

Nathan Webb (27) – birth date unknown.

Carly Lawrence (24) was born on May 31st, 1997.

Melinda Melrose (28) was born on April 27th, 1993.

Chase de Moor (24) was born June 12th, 1996.

Marvin Anthony (24) was born in 1995 and celebrates his birthday on March 24th.

Larissa Townson (28) celebrates her birthday on October 30th and was born in 1993.

Joey’s age and birthday are currently unknown.

Emily Miller (27) was born on April 10th, 1994.

Peter Vigilante (22) was born on September 6th, 1999.

Christina Carmela (30) was born on January 26th, 1991.

Robert Van Tromp (29) born in 1991, however, his exact birth date is unknown.

Kayla Carter (25), December 6th, 1996 is her birthday.

Elle’s age is unknown however, her birthday is likely January 25th.

Cam Holmes (24) was born on October 20th, 1996.

Too Hot To Handle season 2: Zodiac signs and compatibility

Given the Too Hot To Handle season 2 cast’s birthdays, their zodiac signs are as follows:

Carly Lawrence – Gemini.

Melinda Melrose – Taurus.

Chase de Moor – Gemini.

Marvin Anthony – Aries.

Larissa Townson – Scorpio.

Emily Miller – Aries.

Elle – Aquarius.

Cam Holmes – Libra.

Peter Vigilante – Virgo.

Christina Carmela – Aquarius.

Kayla Carter – Sagittarius.

Gemini’s such as Carly and Chase are said to be most compatible with Aries, Leo, Libra and Aquarius. So that would mean that Carly would be suited to Marvin and Cam, while Chase would be compatible with Elle or Christina.

Taurus such as Melinda are said to be most compatible with Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces as per Compatible Astrology, so it doesn’t look like her most compatible signs are on the show!

Aries signs Marvin and Emily are most compatible with Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius so Marvin would be best off with Carly, Christina, Kayla or Elle. And Emily would be best suited to Chase.

Scorpios such as Larissa are said to be a good partner to Pisces, Cancer, Capricorn and Virgo signs, so Peter may be in luck!

