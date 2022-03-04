Meet the Top Chef Houston season 19 contestants, Jo, Leia, Jae and co













Bravo’s Top Chef is back in 2022 with season 19 and this time the chefs are in Houston. The show first aired all the way back in 2006 and is brought to screens by the people who gave us Project Runway, The Real Housewives, Below Deck and more.

The last season of Top Chef took place in Portland, but in 2022 things have switched up and the competition is being held in Houston. The chefs are from all across the USA and they’re ready to roll up their sleeves and get into the kitchen. So, let’s get to know the Top Chef Houston season 19 contestants.

Big Papi’s Places | Trailer | ESPN+ BridTV 8734 Big Papi’s Places | Trailer | ESPN+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fqKWTJxwtas/hqdefault.jpg 965139 965139 center 22403

Top Chef is back in 2022 with Top Chef Houston on Thursday, March 3rd.

The season kicks off at 8/7C on Bravo which is equivalent to 1 am in the UK.

For many, just being on Top Chef is a dream come true and given that the new season is set in Houston, viewers can be prepared to get immersed in one of the most diverse cities in the US.

NO WAY: Was Gabe Erales fired after Top Chef season 18 win?

Who are the Top Chef Houston season 19 contestants?

Fifteen of the USA’s top chefs have travelled to Houston for the Top Chef season 19 competition. Some of the chefs have experience working in some of the world’s highest-regarded kitchens including Noma in Copenhagen, Pavillon Ledoyen in Paris and many more.

Others haven’t worked in Michelin-starred restaurants but think that their “collard greens deserve to be in the same room as someone else’s cassoulet.“

The 15 contestants are as follows:

Ashleigh Shanti

Buddha Lo

Damarr Brown @browndamarr

Evelyn Garcia

Jackson Kalb @jacksonkalb

Jae Jung @chefjaejung

Jo Chan @chefjochan

Leia Gaccione @chefleiamarie

Luke Kolpin @lukekolpin

Monique Feybesse @moniquefeybesse

Nick Wallace

Robert Hernandez @chefroberthernandez.

Sam Kang

Sarah Welch

Stephanie Miller

Who are the Top Chef judges?

Padma Lakshmi is the Top Chef host for another year and she’s joined by judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons

Each week, the regular judges are joined by a guest judge, as well as a local or national culinary icon.

Tom Colicchio is a celebrity chef who hails from New Jersey and Gail Simmons hails from Toronto, Canada and is a food writer and cookbook author.

OMG: Meet the Top Chef Family Style hosts, Peacock show explored

WATCH TOP CHEF HOUSTON AT 8/7C EACH THURSDAY ON BRAVO

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK