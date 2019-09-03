TOWIE: Behind Lockie’s extreme transformation - new teeth to hairline!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Since 2010 The Only Way is Essex has been serving some serious drama on ITV.

The reality TV show, which is focused around the fabulous men and women of Essex, kicked off its twenty-fifth series in 2019.

Bobby Norris, Yazmin Oukellou, Chloe Sims, Pete Wicks and the rest of the gang all returned to our screens from Sunday, September 1st.

One member of the cast who almost looks unrecognisable in season 25 of the show is 32-year-old James Lock who is repping a new shiny set of gnashers.

As well as Lockie’s set of new teeth what else has the TOWIE star had done in preparation for series 25?

TOWIE: Has Lockie got new teeth?

James Lock waltzed back onto our screens in September 2019. He may now be girlfriend-less but he’s showing off a gleaming white smile.

He and Yazmin were said to have gone abroad for some cosmetic treatments over the summer which could well have been the same infamous Turkey trip that broke their pair up.

We’d assume that Lockie has bagged himself a new set of veneers. An Instagram post from July 17th confirms that he went to Dental Centre Turkey to get them done.

What about Lockie’s hair?

Thirty-two-year-old TOWIE OG Lockie seems to have re-joined the cast with a totally new look.

Yes, he’s had his teeth done, but is that enough to explain why Lockie looks so different?

James had his hairline brought forward in January 2018 changing the whole shape of his face.

The hairline reconstruction procedure costs around £5,000 and other celebrities such as Jake Quickenden and Gareth Gates have had the same treatment.

Has James had a facelift?

Lockie looks very different from his former self in 2019 which has led some TOWIE viewers to take to Twitter expressing concerns over his look.

One said: “What has Lockie done to his face. It don’t look right. Is it his teeth? Hair? Or Botox?”

There’s nothing to suggest that Lockie has had any cosmetic surgery on his face and we’d assume that his new shaven face is what’s making him look so different.

Without that classic stubble, James almost looks like a different person!

