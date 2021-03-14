TOWIE: Chloe Brockett and Jack Fincham dating rumours explored!











Are Chloe Brockett and Jack Fincham dating? The love life of 20-year-old Chloe is almost always featured in ITV Be’s TOWIE. So, let’s take a look at who she’s dating in 2021, is it Jack Fincham or has a flame been rekindled with Harry Lee?

TOWIE’s Chloe Brockett has been at the centre of the drama since she first joined the show in season 24. Whether it’s falling out with her besties or arguing over an Essex boy, there always seems to be some kind of agg in Chloe’s life.

Here’s a look at what the reality TV star and businesswoman’s love life is looking like in season 28 of The Only Way Is Essex.

TOWIE: Chloe Brockett and Jack Fincham

February 2021 saw Chloe Brockett debunk any rumours that she and Love Island star Jack Fincham were dating.

The TOWIE star replied to a fan asking if the pair were dating on Twitter: “False. We know each other due to the same management“.

However, in March 2021, photos of Chloe and Jack together were posted on social media leading followers to wonder whether a romance had been sparked between them.

It’s still unconfirmed whether the pair were dating or not. However, given the storyline of the new TOWIE series, it seems unlikely that Chloe and Jack are an item in 2021.

TOWIE: Why did Chloe Brockett and Harry break up?

Chloe and Harry Lee

During TOWIE season 28 episode 1, Chloe “sets her sights on Harry Lee”. So, it’s unclear whether she now could be dating her former flame and TOWIE co-star.

Harry Lee was Dating Frankie Sims however the TOWIE couple split in 2020.

This would leave both Harry and Chloe single for season 28. So, there’s potential for the couple to embark on a romance a second time around.

Chloe’s IG feed displays her looking pretty single, as does Harry’s!

Chloe Brockett’s net worth in 2021

Chloe Brockett joined the TOWIE cast in 2019. Since then, her net worth is likely to have increased.

The reality TV star has almost 26k Twitter followers and around 280k on Instagram @chloebrockett.

Chloe has her own false eyelash range, Lash Out by Chloe B, which is cruelty-free. Lash Out by Chloe B has an IG following of around 7,000.

