TOWIE: Get to know Ella Rae Wise - age and Instagram explored











Ella Rae Wise joined TOWIE along with a fresh batch of youngsters in 2019. Mixing up the cast list from its OG crew including Chloe Sims and Diags, Ella, Chloe Brockett and the rest of the newcomers really shook things up on the ITV show.

Although relatively new to reality TV, Ella certainly hasn’t shied away from getting involved in all the Essex goings-on. She’s often come to blows with other cast members and looks to be in something of a love triangle in 2021.

Screenshot: TOWIE series 28 episode 1 – ITV

TOWIE: Meet Ella Rae Wise

Joining Bobby Norris, Amy Childs, Tommy Mallett and the rest of the crew for another instalment of The Only Way Is Essex is Fashion Nova ambassador Ella Rae Wise.

Hairdresser Ella has a following of around 190k on Instagram which has grown since she first appeared on the ITV show in 2019. Follow Ella @ellaraewisex.

The TOWIE star became a permanent cast member in series 24. She had a brief romance with Tom McDonnell during 2020, however, the couple didn’t last long together.

During season 28 episode 1, Ella caught up with her friends on the show including Nicole Bass and revealed that she’d had a boob job during her time off-screen.

Read More: Meet TOWIE newbie in 2021 – Rem Larue!

This is My House: Trailer - BBC

How old is Ella?

Ella Rae Wise is 21 years old in 2021. The TOWIE cast member was born on July 12th, 2000.

The blonde bombshell is a Cancer in astrology terms.

Ella joined the cast of TOWIE when she was 19 years old alongside her best friend Kelsey Stratford.

Is Ella Rae Wise single?

Yes, Ella is single during TOWIE season 28.

The 21-year-old was previously dating Jack McDermott, however, the pair split after four years together.

The 2021 series of TOWIE has gotten off to a dramatic start with fallings out and eyeing-up going on all over the place. Ella is at the centre of some storylines as she disclosed that she and fellow TOWIE star Pete Wicks had kissed.

Although Ella is old enough to make her own decisions, her revelation prompted some viewers to Tweet their surprise as Pete is 12 years older than her.

See Also: Twitter reacts to Ella and Pete’s kiss!

WATCH TOWIE ON ITVBE EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK