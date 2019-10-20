Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Only Way is Essex is back for a brand new series in 2019.

Series 24 brought with it a new group of youngsters including Joey Turner, Ella Rae Wise, Chloe Brockett and Kelsey Stratford.

The TOWIE newbie is rocking a new dark brown barnet in 2019 and she’s right in the thick of the drama in episode 8 with her best Ella Rae Wise.

Kelsey and Ella have formed a new friendship with TOWIE OG Pete Wicks while Harry Lee looks to be asking for trouble by flirting with almost every girl in Essex.

Let’s take a look at TOWIE’s Kelsey Stratford, is she single in 2019? How is she linked to Absolutely Ascot?

Is Kelsey Stratford single?

Kelsey joined TOWIE during series 24 and at the time she said she’d just got out of a four-year relationship.

The brunette bombshell hasn’t revealed that she’s dating anyone new while on TOWIE and by the looks of her Instagram profile, she’s single.

However, we can imagine that Kelsey and her best friend, Ella – whose recently single herself – are hardly short of someone to Netflix and chill with.

TOWIE: How is Kelsey linked to Absolutely Ascot?

It’s not the first time that a TOWIE cast member has been linked with Absolutely Ascot. But from the looks of Kelsey’s Instagram, she’s closely linked to some of the cast.

She’s pictured with millionaire Alfie Best Junior as well as Rudi Hewitt in one post. And both Claudia Smith and Courtney Smith often comment on her photos.

In 2018, Bobby Norris was said to be dating Absolutely Ascot’s Ryan Paul Antony, however, things didn’t work out between the pair and Bobby is now seeing someone new in 2019.

