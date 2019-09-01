TOWIE: Sam Mucklow's property company explored, net worth and more!

Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Sam Mucklow has been the talk of the town since joining The Only Way is Essex in 2018.

Series 24 saw the 26-year-old reality TV star royally p*ss off Shelby Tribble when he dived into a relationship with TOWIE newbie Demi Sims and showed no sign of stopping when it comes to his warpath of dating women in Essex.

Now it looks as though Sam and Shelby have made amends and enter series 25 as a happy couple. And it seems the pair’s friend, Clelia Theodorou, has been left out in the cold as a result of their romance.

So who is the rich Essex dreamboat? And what’s the hoo-ha about his property company?

What is Sam Mucklow’s day job?

Sam is the director of not one, but two property companies.

According to CompanyCheck.co.uk, Sam is the director of Master Property Management Limited and Belle City Homes Limited.

Although not quite a multi-millionaire, Sam has developed a hundred-thousand-pound company in the space of just six years.

What is Belle City Homes Limited?

Belle City Homes Limited has been in business since 2009.

However, Sam would have been just 16 at this point.

The business was originally set-up by Wayne Creasy until sister Billi Mucklow became part of the project in 2013. She then resigned in 2015, making way for Sam.

Master Property Management was founded in 2013, with Sam listed as the director since the very start.

The address of the company is 11 Brandesbury Square, Woodford Green, Essex.

According to the website company check, Sam holds assets of over £300,000 across the two property companies. The same website states that Sam’s net worth from the business alone – not including TOWIE fame – is £106,000.

