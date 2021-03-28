TOWIE: Who is Harry Derbidge's fiance Dean Rowland? IG to career!











Let’s get to know Harry Derbidge’s fiance. Harry has caused a stir since rejoining the show in 2020. Cheating rumours from seven years ago seem to be resurfacing and it’s all been enough to send Bobby Norris packing.

Harry Derbidge is a TOWIE OG, he was part of the show during series 1 all the way back in 2010. Harry is Amy Childs’ cousin and his scenes often had viewers cracking up – does anyone recall that driving lesson with Gemma Collins?

Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Who is Harry Derbidge’s fiance?

While old ground has been covered concerning Harry Derbidge and Bobby Norris’ relationship on TOWIE series 27, Harry is actually in a long-term relationship and engaged in 2021.

Harry Derbidge’s fiancé is Dean Rowland. Dean and Harry are in business together and co-own and run Celebrity Brushes, a cruelty-free makeup brush and beauty brand.

As per Dean’s LinkedIn, he previously worked as a social media manager at ASOS and Jo Malone. He also worked at Pineapple Dance Studios and appeared on the reality TV series of the same name.

Meet Dean Rowland on Instagram

Dean can be found on Instagram with almost 50k followers @mrdeanrowland.

Harry’s husband-to-be often takes to IG to share snaps promoting their brand, photos of their adorable French Bulldog puppy Zeus as well as many pics of himself alongside The Only Way is Essex cast members, past and present, including Amy Childs and Frankie Sims.

Dean looks to be a positive soul, judging by his Instagram feed. The business owner often posts inspiring quotes and feel-good phrases on his IG grid.

Is Bobby leaving TOWIE because of Harry?

It wouldn’t be a series of TOWIE without complete chaos and drama at some point and for Bobby Norris and Harry Derbidge, it only took a couple of episodes for things to erupt.

Harry denies cheating on Bobby seven years ago when they were dating. Bobby said that he definitely did admit to cheating all that time ago and even provided video footage of Harry saying that he did via Instagram.

And because Bobby is close friends with Harry’s cousin, Amy Childs, things became pretty awkward for the Essex friendship group.

Bobby Norris decided to leave TOWIE for a period of time following the drama with Harry. Bobby said to Amy Childs that he had felt hurt by the situation and added: “I’m gonna leave Essex for a little bit“.

