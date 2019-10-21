Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Only Way is Essex is still going strong in 2019 with series 25 kicking off from September 1st.

Chloe Sims, Pete Wicks, James Lock and the rest of the gang are still serving Essex drama like never before.

Episode 8 saw Yazmin Oukhellou show friends Bobby Norris and Chloe Brockett around her new shop. But from Instagram, it looks like Yaz’s bestie is someone who’s no longer on the show.

So, who is Nicole Bass? And is coming back to TOWIE?

TOWIE: Who is Nicole Bass?

Nicole Bass is a reality TV star who is probably most recognised for appearing on TOWIE during seasons 16 and 17 in 2015 and 2016.

However, she’s also appeared on Ex on the Beach in 2017 as the ex of Josh Ritchie. In 2019 Nicole is a contestant on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.

The 28-year-old celebrates her birthday on October 21st and was born in 1991.

Nicole Bass: Dating

As well as being the ex of reality star Josh Ritchie, the brunette bombshell dated another former TOWIE star on the show, Lewis Bloor. And she’s also been linked with Mike Hassini.

Before Sam Mucklow’s appearance on TOWIE in 2018 he and Nicole were dating but it looks as though the pair split just as he joined the ITV show.

In October 2019, it looks as though Nicole is single however her relationship status is unconfirmed.

Nicole on Instagram

Essex girl Nicole is on Instagram with over 300,000 followers plus an all-important blue tick.

You can follow her under the handle @nicolecharbass.

By the looks of her Instagram profile, 2019 has been the year for Nicole to go hard in the gym. She and her best friend, Yazmin Oukhellou, often take to Insta to share work out videos and posts.

