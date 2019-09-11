TOWIE: Who is Yazmin's new boyfriend? She claims to 'love someone else' in episode 3!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Relationships for ordinary people can be difficult at the best of times. And, unfortunately for TOWIE stars, maintaining a relationship on-screen can be even harder.

Having cameras on you and the public’s judgement looming at all times can eat away at even the most smitten pair.

A brand new series of The Only Way is Essex started from September 2019 and there have been some shake-ups in the cast.

Sam Mucklow and Shelby Tribble are officially an item leaving Tom McDonnell out in the cold. However, a TOWIE couple to have parted ways in 2019 is Yaz and Lockie.

So, who is Yazmin’s new boyfriend? Do we know who she’s now in love with?

TOWIE: What happened between Yaz and Lockie?

Fiesty TOWIE couple Yaz and Lockie were renowned for their escalating arguments and agg with other couples.

However, the pair are no more as they go into series 25. The exes previously took a break from the show in order to seek couples’ therapy and work on themselves individually.

The first few episodes of TOWIE series 25 saw Yaz expose the reason behind their break up while Lockie denied her accusation.

Yazmin stated that James cheated on her in Turkey while the pair were away together. According to Yaz, the girl in question has confirmed sleeping with Lockie.

TOWIE: Yazmin’s new boyfriend

Episode 3 of The Only Way is Essex sees Yaz say to her ex-boyfriend: “I actually love someone else. Have a great day.”

However, it’s currently unknown who Yaz’s new love is. The mystery man is unlikely to appear on TOWIE as most of the cast who have gotten into relationships in recent years have opted to keep their relationships off-screen. If any details of Yaz’s new man emerge we’ll update it here.

Chloe Meadows spoke to The Daily Mail in 2018 when she got back with her ex-boyfriend, George Wales. She said she chooses to keep her relationship away from the limelight.

Has Yaz been single before on TOWIE?

Since Yaz first joined TOWIE she’s always been in a relationship with James Lock. So, 2019 will be the first year of her single life on the show.

Series 25 of the show has already seen Yaz branch out in her friendship group, buddying up with Chloe Brockett.

It’s clearly a case of out with the old and in with the new with Yaz’s relationships. So, who knows, a new man could be on the scene any minute!

