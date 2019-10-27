Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Only Way is Essex brings us series 25 in 2019. The show has been a hit since it first kicked off in 2010.

And something that seems to go hand in hand with being a TOWIE cast member is having your very own fashion boutique.

Sam and Billie Faiers have Minnie’s Boutique, Gemma Collins has her own shop and Danielle Armstrong opened her boutique – DANNI while she was on the ITV show.

Let’s take a look at Yazmin Oukhellou’s shop – the latest TOWIE cast member to open the doors to her own store…

TOWIE: Where is Yaz’s shop?

Although Yazmin is a cast member of The Only Way is Essex, it seems that her store isn’t located in the same county.

According to Google Maps, Yaz’s boutique is located a 40-minute drive from Brentwood, Essex and 50 minutes from Chelmsford, Essex.

However, it is in the handy location of Hoddesdon high street, so it should be pretty accessible.

SEE ALSO: What is Tommy Mallet’s net worth? He’s one of the most successful TOWIE stars!

What style is Yaz Oukhellou’s boutique?

Looking at the Y.A.Z Boutique Instagram account, Yaz’s clothing store will feature all kinds of items.

From loungewear to more formal co-ords, bodycon to off the shoulder dresses it seems that the clothes on offer will cover a wide range of customers’ needs.

Prior to the store’s launch, it looks like Yaz is taking orders for the items through Instagram. On the posts so far she writes: “DM TO ORDER”.

When does Yaz’s boutique open?

Yaz has opened an official Instagram account for her boutique which has around 30,000 followers before the shop has even opened.

Keep up-to-date with all the goings-on in Yazmin’s shop via the Insta handle @y.a.z.official.

The TOWIE star announced the shop’s opening date on October 22nd stating that the doors will open at 10 am and close at 4 pm.

Yaz’s store launches on November 1st and the address is 55A High Street, Hoddesdon, EN11 8TQ.

READ MORE: TOWIE: Is Kelsey Stratford single in 2019? Absolutely Ascot links to new hair!

WATCH THE ONLY WAY IS ESSEX EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM ON ITVBE

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE