The Only Way is Essex brings us series 25 in 2019. The show has been a hit since it first kicked off in 2010.

And something that seems to go hand in hand with being a TOWIE cast member is having your very own fashion boutique.

Sam and Billie Faiers have Minnie’s Boutique, Gemma Collins has her own shop and Danielle Armstrong opened her boutique – DANNI while she was on the ITV show.

Let’s take a look at Yazmin Oukhellou’s shop – the latest TOWIE cast member to open the doors to her own store…

Yaz TOWIE shop

Screen Shot: TOWIE S24 E05 Yazmin – ITVBe

TOWIE: Where is Yaz’s shop?

Although Yazmin is a cast member of The Only Way is Essex, it seems that her store isn’t located in the same county.

According to Google Maps, Yaz’s boutique is located a 40-minute drive from Brentwood, Essex and 50 minutes from Chelmsford, Essex.

However, it is in the handy location of Hoddesdon high street, so it should be pretty accessible.

Screenshot: Yaz TOWIE shop – Google Maps

Screenshot: Yaz TOWIE shop – Google Maps

What style is Yaz Oukhellou’s boutique?

Looking at the Y.A.Z Boutique Instagram account, Yaz’s clothing store will feature all kinds of items.

From loungewear to more formal co-ords, bodycon to off the shoulder dresses it seems that the clothes on offer will cover a wide range of customers’ needs.

Prior to the store’s launch, it looks like Yaz is taking orders for the items through Instagram. On the posts so far she writes: “DM TO ORDER”.

When does Yaz’s boutique open?

Yaz has opened an official Instagram account for her boutique which has around 30,000 followers before the shop has even opened.

Keep up-to-date with all the goings-on in Yazmin’s shop via the Insta handle @y.a.z.official.

The TOWIE star announced the shop’s opening date on October 22nd stating that the doors will open at 10 am and close at 4 pm.

Yaz’s store launches on November 1st and the address is 55A High Street, Hoddesdon, EN11 8TQ.

View this post on Instagram

From day to night nudeness 💗

A post shared by Y•A•Z (@y.a.z.official) on

 

