Meet Real Housewives of Lagos' Toyin and her husband Segun Wealth













Since the Real Housewives franchise first launched in 2006, the shows have been expanding across the globe. Bravo may have kicked off the idea in Orange County but in 2022 Real Housewives shows are popping up in Dubai, Durban, Lagos and many more places.

Lavish lives of housewives aren’t just limited to those living in the USA and there are many groups of women enjoying the finer things in life in locations across the world such as Cheshire, Jersey, Auckland and Cape Town. The Real Housewives of Lagos kicks off its first season on April 8th on Showmax, so let’s find out more about Toyin Lewani and her husband.

The Real Housewives of Lagos | Launch Trailer BridTV 9408 The Real Housewives of Lagos | Launch Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/j6OHjULQAh8/hqdefault.jpg 988817 988817 center 22403

Meet Toyin from The Real Housewives of Lagos

Toyin Lawani-Adebayo AKA Tiannah is best known for being a “fashion goddess“. She’s one of the six cast members on The Real Housewives of Lagos in 2022.

In her RHOL intro video, Toyin says that she has her “hands in a lot of pies“, and that her “life is crazy and hectic“.

She describes herself as “very fashion-forward” and adds: “If you want to be me, you need to be reborn“.

As well as being into all things fashion herself, Toyin also enables others to live out their creative dreams as she runs a charity, The Toyin Lawani Foundation, for people who dream of learning the art of fashion and styling.

NO WAY: Carolyna’s successful real estate biz made her a millionaire before RHOL

Real Housewives of Lagos: Who is Toyin’s husband?

Toyin is married to musician and creative photographer Segun Wealth AKA Segun Adebayo.

The two have three children together and when Toyin isn’t busy as a mother and a wife, she’s running her business empire made up of 33 companies at Tiannah’s Place Empire.

Judging by Instagram, Toyin and Segun have found “peace” and “friendship” with one another and appear to be very much in love.

They got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2021 and regularly post updates to the ‘gram about their relationship.

Get to know Segun Adebayo on Instagram

Judging by Instagram, photographer and musician Segun Adebayo AKA Segun Wealth appears to have his wife as his muse.

Toyin’s husband can be found on Instagram @deeeunknown where he regularly posts photos of her and their children. He has over 55K followers on IG at the time of writing.

Segun also has a photography page on Instagram which has 97.1K followers @segun_wealth.

OMG: Tamra Judge was fired from Real Housewives for the most OC reason ever

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF LAGOS ON SHOWMAX FROM FRIDAY APRIL 8TH

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK