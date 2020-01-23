Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Imagine starring on Love Island and not being ridiculed for the way you look.

The famous ITV dating shows has become synonymous with bullying over the past five years, herding casts of models into a villa for the media and general public to torture, scrutinising everything from their leg diameter to first-ever Bebo post.

Two sides of the coin continue to flip when it comes to the debate around reality TV stars, with some feeling little remorse for those who knowingly throw their hat into the lion’s den and others slamming ITV for their unrealistic portrayal of individuals on the show.

Yet if you were to amass every minute of every scene that a Love Island contestant spends on camera, it’s less than five minutes per episode and no more than a standard movie across the entire season.

It’s not the five seconds of TV fame that gives these beautiful nobodies voice and character, it’s the memes, Daily Mail backstories and WhatsApp gossip among friends that cements their personalities.

Love Island 2020 star Connor Dunman has become Joe from Netflix series You, all thanks to one viral meme. The twins, Jess and Eve Gale, are supposedly the blonde bimbos from Hollywood flick White Chicks, and Siannise Fudge is quite literally any crazy women.

It’s as if our current culture thrives open picking on others with Love Island giving us the ultimate platform to do so. If they’re on TV then we can say what we want… even if it’s not true.

Take the case study for our article, Rebecca Gormley. In just a handful of appearances on TV and fans are calling her a man, speculating that she is transgender and mocking her voice.

And in today’s fickle format of what we perceive as news, if enough people Tweet something then there becomes truth in it.

Rebecca Gormley’s impact on the villa

If you’ve never watched Love Island in your life or you’re unfamiliar with the concept of reality TV then let’s make one thing clear: everything on TV is planned in some way or another.

While there is no evidence that Love Island is scripted, there are clear character roles set out for each season – why else would the original 12 cast members look almost identical with almost identical racial profiles.

Rebecca was been cast as Winter’s first villain, chucked into the mix to stir things up with the boys and unsettle the girls with her Wonder Woman good-looks and professional model status.

Throw in the fact that audiences have spotted what has been speculated as a contraceptive patch and her home-wrecking image is complete, with idiots online hurling abuse at the 21-year-old on Twitter claiming that she is only on the show for sex.

The media has dug deep to find pictures of Rebecca partying with harmless banners during drunken nights out and the pitchfork prodding of Love Island contestants has firmly moved on from Ollie Williams to this poor girl.

Yet the worst part of it all is the fact that these vicious rumours have zero truth.

Love Island does not cast transgender stars

For starters, it would be a great move for Love Island to actually cast members of the LGBTQ community and give the ITV show a smalls speck of diversity.

However, this isn’t why trolls are tweeting about Rebecca online.

People have taken it upon themselves to come up with the scientific conclusion that Rebecca’s unknown patch is worn because she is transgender.

She also has a deeper voice than the other girls in the villa, which means she is a man. Figure that out.

I actually can’t believe people are saying Rebecca looks like a man 🤦🏻‍♀️ and has a patch as shes trans. ITS A CONTRACEPTIVE PATCH YOU IDIOTS #loveisland — christina (@tinaameliam) January 22, 2020

From tweets stating that they are “100% sure” Rebecca is a man to various damning conclusions based on the tone of her voice.

You don’t have to squeal like Sophie Piper to be female, ladies.

So no, Rebecca Gormley is not transgender and nor is she, or ever was, a man. As boring as Love Island is this winter, she’s not going to flop out a c*ck in a big end of season twist.

Move on.

