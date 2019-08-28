Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

The amount of times survival guru Bear Grylls has made us howl at our screens in disbelief and horror makes him one of the most unpredictable TV personalities in 2019.

Is he going eat those slugs or weld them together to forge some sort of self-made TP? And what about that giraffe leg… is he going to turn it into a hat or eat the whole thing like a chicken wing?

Bear has garnered a monumental fanbase over the course of his TV career and now owns various survival spin-off series that sees the general public attempt to keep up with his caveman ways.

Next up is Treasure Island with Bear Grylls 2019… and we can’t wait!

What is Treasure Island with Bear Grylls?

Treasure Island with Bear Grylls will put 12 Brits on an island for 35 days. While most of us would probably pay good money for something like that, the name ‘Bear Grylls’ suggests there’s a massive catch.

Of course, the catch is a big one. It’s not going to be a walk in the park, as the islanders will be put to the test instantly; if they can’t source, or make it then they go without.

They’ll have to hunt and salvage food, create shelters to shield themselves from the night and ensure enough water is about to, well, not die.

A grand prize of £100,000 looms over the twelve heads as they compete for fortune and glory.

Treasure Island with Bear Grylls 2019: Start date

Treasure Island with Bear Grylls is set to plunge audiences into an island of tensions on Sunday, September 8th.

You can catch it at 9 pm on Channel 4 and tune in over the weeks to witness 35 days of sweat and survival from the comforts of your own home… isn’t TV just great!

Meet the contestants – Marco

According to The Sun, here are the twelve contestants set to take on Treasure Island:

Thirty-year-old former Royal Marines Commando Marco now works as a wedding photographer and graphic designer. It’s obvious that he can adapt, so expect big things from this contestant.

Mano

Meet 42-year-old Paediatric Neurosurgeon Mano working in Northern Ireland. A doctor will certainly come in handy.

Elissa

Desperate Scousewives star Elissa is a 33-year-old writer and fitness expert who is also known for ghostwriting celeb autobiographies.

Emily

Emily is 30 years old and a self-employed dental nurse from Suffolk.

Jim

Fifty-year-old Kent resident Jim tuns the wheels of a consultancy business for UK building projects; let’s hope building a shelter is an extension of his skillset, too.

Cat

Twenty-eight-year-old Cat is a medical professional – yes, another one – and hails from Essex.

Morag

This 58-year-old from Berkshire is in the property game but she’ll be saying goodbye to the comforts of home for her chance to claim the £100k prize.

Irene

The oldest contestant to take on Treasure Island, 75-year-old Irene manages an AirBnB in Scotland.

Jack

Plumber Jack, 24, is also a heating specialist with his own company.

Colour us impressed… but not so impressed by that silky shirt!

Ivar

Fifty-five-year-old Ivar runs the Runner of Bridwell Park estate in Devon and is related to The Duke of Edinburgh (first cousin once removed). Let’s see if he’ll rule the island or feel the pressure.

Ben

Twenty-seven-year-old Ben is an expecting father living in Manchester. Could this double glazing salesman also be expecting to take home the cash prize?

Ruby

In with the youngest contestant, we have 20-year-old Ruby from Yorkshire; she’s a waitress supervisor and gym enthusiast.