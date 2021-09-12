Trina is engaged, meet her fiancé Raymond Taylor on Instagram











Trina is a rapper who has spent over two decades in the music industry. As well as gaining fame for her songs including ‘Here We Go’, ‘Pull Over’, ‘B R Right’, ‘Single Again’ and ‘Look Back at Me’, she’s also a cast member on Love and Hip Hop Miami and has been since 2018.

Much of Trina’s professional life is featured in Love and Hip Hop storylines and so has her personal life, too. Her now-fiancé has appeared alongside her on the show just as a ‘friend’ but now it appears that the two have made things official.

Screenshot: Best of Trina Love & Hip Hop Miami

Who is Trina?

Katrina Laverne Taylor was born on December 3rd, 1974. She’s 46 years old and hails from Miami, Florida.

Trina’s rap career was kick-started when she appeared on a Trick Daddy song which had success in the charts. She went on to release her own albums and was dubbed by XXL as “the most consistent female rapper of all time” in 2010.

Today, Trina fans can keep up-to-date with her life as she appears on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop: Miami. She’s been on the show since season 1 which first aired in 2018.

Screenshot: Trina engaged – Best of Trina Love & Hip Hop Miami

Trina gets engaged in 2021

In the past, Trina has been in relationships with Lil Wayne, Kenyon Martin and French Montana. But, it looks like she’s found true love at last as she’s officially engaged in 2021.

As per Hot New Hip Hop, Trina announced her engagement to the world on September 10th.

She and her now-fiancé, Raymond Taylor, AKA Ray Almighty, have been together for the last five years.

Who is Raymond Taylor?

Raymond Taylor is a Miami rapper and former college basketball player as per CheatSheet. Trina is 13 years older than Raymond, making him 33 years old in 2021.

By the looks of Raymond’s Instagram account (@raymondtaylortoo) he’s extremely loved up with Trina. He’s called her “the most gorgeous woman in the entire world” in his photo captions and often posts snaps of the pair together.

Speaking on Love and Hip Hop: Miami back when Raymond and Trina were just “friends”, she said of him: “This is my best friend. I know him like the back of my hand.“

