True Love or True Lies season 2 air date confirmed - with Dani Dyer as host!

MTV’s hit show True Love or True Lies is back for a shiny new second series in 2019.

Prepare for a barrage of new couples who are ready to either dupe us into thinking they’re together or are actually the real deal.

It was Louis and Liv who managed to bag a £90,000 prize to share in season 1, and a lucky couple can do the same if they’re convincing enough.

A voiceover and presenting duo like no other is also on-board for the 2019 show. So, let’s take a look at the confirmed True Love or True Lies season 2 air date.

When is the True Love or True Lies season 2 air date?

Series 2 of True Love or True Lies kicks off from October 21st 2019.

Episode 1 of the show airs at 9 pm on MTV. The 2019 series airs every evening Monday to Friday.

No-one knows which couples are fake or real – even the show’s hosts. And each night during the Love Ceremony, the cast will have to make a decision on who is lying and who’s really in love.

The couple with the most votes must leave the house immediately and reveal whether they were lovers or liars.

Who is hosting True Love or True Lies season 2?

With already one Danny Dyer on the show as the voiceover artist, why not throw in another for good measure?

And it looks like that’s exactly what the MTV show producers have done as Love Island 2018 winner Dani Dyer hosts the second series of True Love or True Lies.

Dani Dyer is no longer in a relationship with her Love Island beau, Jack Fincham. She’s rekindled an old flame with Sammy Kimmence and the pair look very much in love from Instagram.

The 23-year-old said of working on the MTV show:

I’m buzzing to be working on this incredible show. I honestly thought I had worked out who the lovers and liars were, but I was so shocked when the couples were kicked out every night. It just shows that no one can really tell what true love looks like!

Where is series 2 of the MTV show filmed?

According to PinkNews, series 1 of the show took place at an Italian mansion.

However, the 2019 filming location is totally different and the eight couples will be living in an idyllic mansion in Malta.

Photos of the 2019 mansion can be seen on the True Love or True Lies Instagram and Facebook pages.

WATCH SERIES 2 OF TRUE LOVE OR TRUE LIES FROM OCTOBER 21ST 2019 AT 9 PM ON MTV ON WEEKNIGHTS.

