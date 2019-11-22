Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

The first-ever RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series came to an end on Thursday, November 21st, with RuPaul and his squad of celebrity guests announcing the glorious and glamorous winner.

Divina de Campo, Baga Chipz and The Vivienne were battling it for the season 1 crown, where only one queen could march forward victoriously.

A final challenge saw these three top queens write lyrics to RuPaul’s song ‘Rock It (To The Moon)’ while also performing a special dance routine as Love Island’s favourite professional… ballroom dancer took the stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about the RuPaul Drag Race UK season 1 final and what fans had to say about the winner on Twitter.

Who won RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

The winner of the first-ever UK series was fabulous queen The Vivienne.

Viv was born on April 12th, 1992 in Colwyn Bay, Wales. The 27-year-old also goes by the name of James Williams. In episode 7 (Thursday, November 14th), the final four Drag Race UK stars had to makeover their family members. The Vivienne’s mother, Cassie, appeared on the show and called her “James.”

When The Vivienne’s mum came on the show, we learnt a little bit more about the Williams family. Viv has a sister called Chanel, who we found on Instagram @chanelcwilliams. Her account, however, is private.

What happened in the season 1 finale?

Divina, Baga Chipz and Vivienne made up the final three, where their final challenges involved lip-syncing and the performance of a choreographed dance.

At this point, Love Island star Curtis Pritchard and professional dance brother AJ joined the stage to explain the routine.

Although the performances were tight, and some felt that the lip-sync was somewhat underwhelming in comparison to other RuPaul finals, The Vivienne claimed her grown and said:

I’ve just won the first-ever season of Drag Race UK – this is nuts. That crown is gonna look gorgeous. You’re gonna see me there washing the dishes in it.

Fans react on Twitter!

Almost all of the RuPaul’s Drag race finals, whether in the USA or UK, have caused controversy on social media. With strong and varied opinions, it seems that the winner is rarely universally agreed with.

On Twitter, many people felt that Divina de Campo was “robbed” and believed that while she may not have produced the best performance on the final show, she was the clear winner throughout series 1.

Lizzie tweeted:

“Cannot believe The Vivienne won. Divina brought a unique spin on every challenge and never ended up in the bottom. Honestly gutted, but such a good first season.”

Another tweeter added: “Bulls**t – better track record, better lip-sync, relatable, talented, fabulous. Nothing but respect for my winner Divina.”

Divina was robbed. You are my queen#RuPaulsDragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/1ZBKsbIgGo — shaunna pjat (@rolypolykitty) November 21, 2019

How to watch the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK final

If you haven’t already watched the grand finale then you can catch up any time on the BBC iPlayer. The episode landed at 8 pm but you can rewatch it, and any other episode from the series when it suits you.

In the US, you can watch the show on WOW Presents Plus.

The second series of RuPaul UK has already been announced and you can check out the seven queens we think will make the season 2 show here.

