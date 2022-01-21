Who are Tyran Moore’s parents as he stars on Growing Up Hip Hop?











Growing Up Hip Hop is back in 2022 with a brand new series. Season 7 kicked off from January 6th 2022 and everyone’s favourite cast members including Angela Simmons, Jojo, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis, Egypt Criss and co are all back for another show.

Tyran Moore has been a supporting cast member on the show since season 4 and now he’s back on Growing Up Hip Hop in 2022. So, let’s find out more about Tyran, including who his parents are, his age, Instagram and career explored.

Who is Tyran Moore?

Tyran Moore is a cast member on Growing Up Hip Hop. He was born in 1990 making him around 32 years old.

Tyran is the son of Sandra Jacqueline Denton, AKA Pepa from rap group Salt-N-Pepa.

His half sister, Egypt Criss, also appears alongside him and his mother on Growing Up Hip Hop.

As per Heavy, Tyran’s father is Barry Riddick, who was a rapper known as Tyran “Tah-Tah” Moore.

Tyran’s career explored

While Tyran is the son of two musicians, he’s opted for a career as a businessman and martial arts master.

During Growing Up Hip Hop, fans have seen Tyran open up his first Kung Fu School. Back in 2020, he was also planning on moving into some new acting roles and fighting competitively.

Tyran doesn’t appear to be too into the drama that often occurs on the We TV show and he has a passion for Kung Fu, so he must have a lot of self discipline and motivation.

Back in 2020, he said: “This is my life, it’s not just physical. Any spiritual or physical problem I have, this is my go-to. It shows you what you’re truly capable of“.

Meet the Growing Up Hip Hop star on Instagram

Tyran has over 20k followers on Instagram and can be found @tysensei07.

He writes in his IG bio: “I’m about equality, being my own unique individual, expressing myself to the fullest! I want you all to be EQUALY UNIQUE!“.

Almost all of Tyran’s IG posts relate back to his passion in life which is clearly martial arts!

