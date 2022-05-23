Shereé's 'ignored' FaceTime has RHOA fans interested in Tyrone Gilliams













Many Real Housewives of Atlanta fans who watched the show in past seasons will have heard of Shereé Whitfield’s formerly incarcerated boyfriend, Tyrone. Shereé was a cast member from seasons 1 to 4 and 9 to 10. Now, she’s back as a main RHOA cast member and viewers will get to see her relationship with Tyrone play out.

Shereé has finally finished her chateau and She By Shereé also gets a fashion show in season 14. Things appear to be sweet for the returning peach holder. So, let’s find out more about her partner, Tyrone Gilliams…

Shereé’s romances on RHOA

When Shereé Whitfield first appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she had just divorced her husband of seven years. The two attempted to rekindle their relationship on RHOA but eventually called it quits.

Speaking to The Daily Dish in 2018, Shereé said she thought Tyrone could be “the one” and the couple were “soul mates“.

She said they communicated daily via email and telephone while he was incarcerated.

Why was Tyrone Gilliams in prison?

In 2011, Tyron Gilliams was arrested and, as per The Sun, in 2013 he was sentenced to ten years in prison on wire fraud charges after swindling $5 million out of investors.

The Sun reports: “He was released early from a federal prison in Kentucky in February 2021 over covid concerns and lived in a halfway house in Philadelphia.“

Speaking on the 2022 season of RHOA, Shereé said: “Right now, Tyrone is on house arrest. He has to be in the house by 9pm and he can’t travel further than 100 miles.“

Now sheree’ one of my favs but how tf you have the “tea” on drew husband and mr. Tyrone ignoring your FaceTime calls😭😭 #RHOA — Irey’✨the fierceONE (@PoisonIrey) May 23, 2022

Are Tyrone and Shereé still together?

When Shereé first appeared on RHOA in season 14, she was reunited with the rest of the cast members including Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss.

Speaking of Tyrone, Shereé told the ladies he was “finally home“. She added she’s put her “entire heart” into the relationship and “owes it to herself” to give the relationship a go now he’s out of prison.

Tyrone and Shereé are seeing how things go now he’s in Philadelphia and Shereé revealed she sees him about twice a month but added they’re currently “practising abstinence“.

At the end of RHOA season 14 episode 4, Shereé calls Tyrone but her FaceTime call goes unanswered. Talking to herself, Shereé says: “Hate to start drinking without you Tyrone, but you’re taking too long.”

