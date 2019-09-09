Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Any KUWTK fans will be ecstatic that series 17 of the show kicks off from September 8th 2019 in the USA.

Khloe Kardashian has taken centre stage in the more recent series of KUWTK and so she should.

Kourtney, Kim, Kylie and the rest of the family are, of course, still sharing their drama on-screen, too and there’s enough of it to go around – let’s just say episode 1 ends in tears!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 episode 1 is said to kick off with two drama-filled birthdays, so let’s see what went down in the very first episode of the all-new series 17…

Kim Kardashian’s health scare – KUWTK season 17 episode 1

Episode 1 of the Autumn 2019 series begins with Kim Kardashian taking a pregnancy test, so if that doesn’t give an idea of the amount of drama that’s going to ensue in season 17, then we don’t know what will.

Kardashian momager Kris is pranked once more as Kim reveals that she isn’t pregnant but she does make reference to the fact that she’s feeling extremely tired, nauseous and has swollen hands.

With a surrogate baby on the way and a law qualification to study for, the last thing Kim needed was a health scare. But that’s what episode 1 involved.

Kim went to meet Jonathan Cheban during the episode and explained her symptoms to him. She said: “I couldn’t pick up a toothbrush.”

The outcome of Kim’s medical tests will be revealed in episode 2 of KUWTK during part two of Birthdays and Bad News.

The Khloe and Tristan drama continues

Khloe opens the new series saying: “I’m really just trying to feel out my own life right now.”

And it looks like Khloe’s officially shut the door on the idea of rekindling things with her ex, Tristan Thompson, as she speaks to her mum and Scott Disick in the first episode.

Kris asked: “Is there anything he could say or do that would make you want him back?”

Khloe replied with a definite “no”.

The episode then plays out, showing how Khloe doesn’t want Tristan at True’s first birthday party.

Kris interjected and said it would be wrong to de-invite Tristan to the party. She said: “No, he’s her dad.”

Given what it looks like has gone down between Khloe and Tristan, she’s got every right to de-invite ’til the cows come home in our opinion. You do you, boo.

Kourtney’s being annoying again

There’s no surprise when tension appears between Khloe and Kourtney in the new series. The sisters used to get on famously but as time’s gone by, it looks like Khloe doesn’t want to stand for Kourt’s diva behaviour any more.

It’s Kourtney’s fortieth birthday in series 17 – in case anyone hadn’t noticed.

And almost always one to make a fuss over anything possible, Kourtney said: “I can’t have “Forty never looked so good” on the invite, “that’s so embarrassing”.

Kourtney went back and forth with “I don’t want a party but I want a party” for the whole episode to the point where her sisters were getting pretty miffed off.

Khloe said: “Kourtney we’re just going to accept you for being an annoying, indecisive b***h.”

As well as being the most extra person we’ve ever seen when it comes to planning a birthday party, Kourtney had to have injections into her head during episode 1. She opted for the medical procedure to get her hair to grow back after sporting a high ponytail which made her go bald.

Only in the life of a Kardashian, eh!

KUWTK season 17 episode 1: True’s first birthday

In true reality TV style, the best is saved until last as the whole episode leads up to baby True’s first birthday party.

The Pastel-themed event looks like something you’d only dream of until it becomes clear that not only Tristan is attending but, hold on a minute, Jordyn Woods is there, too!

Khloe does her best to enjoy the day for her daughter. But, after the stress becomes too much, Khloe ends the birthday party in tears.

Part two of Birthdays and Bad News continues on Sunday, September 15th.

