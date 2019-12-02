UK Lowdown: Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 episode 10 - puppies, tears and diamonds!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is everyone’s guilty pleasure. Even if you say you don’t watch it we know you’ve low-key got a Hayu subscription just for the show.

They’re the family that has redefined the word ‘hourglass’ boasting a cinched in waist and voluminous lady lumps.

And in 2019 the Kardashians are back with their seventeenth series of KUWTK.

Here’s the UK Lowdown of Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 episode 10 – expect puppies, tears and unwanted diamonds!

Kris goes puppy mad

Episode 17 of KUWTK series 17 sees Kris Jenner attempt to wow her daughter with the gift of a lifetime.

Any Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans will remember Khloe owning a black labrador named Gabbana.

Gabbana sadly passed away in 2018 and Khloe never got another dog. She is, however, up to her eyeballs in looking after her 1-year-old daughter, True.

Nevertheless, Kris came across a litter of labrador puppies looking for new homes and it turned out that they were of the same bloodline as Gabbana.

Up to this point, things seem totally normal, after all, who wouldn’t want an adorable puppy for their birthday?

But then Kris let us all in on a secret that she bought all three female puppies from the litter because she couldn’t deal with the idea of splitting sisters up.

Kris, Kim and Scott surprised Khloe with the three lab puppies on her birthday and while she looked overjoyed to see them, Khloe later admitted that she couldn’t keep any of the pups.

The three little ladies were rehomed. Khloe said:

Three dogs is wild to give somebody. I believe if you have animals you have to really love them. They’re just like babies.

Khloe is oh-so sensible.

The Kardashians make political moves

It’s pretty much common knowledge now that Kim Kardashian is working her way into the law world.

The mum-of-four is studying for a law degree in 2019 and it’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian is also a bit of a do-gooder.

KUWTK season 17 episode 10 saw Kourtney and Kim weigh in on the contamination issues around Santa Susana Field Lab in Simi Valley.

The extremely toxic site is said to be very dangerous for the people that live around it.

Senator Henry Stern said:

This has been living under all of noses for decades. And no one wanted to talk about it but we’ve got to start getting soil off the mountain.

Kim and Kourtney met with activists and mums, some of whom have lost their children to cancer which could have been caused by the toxicity of the Santa Susana Field Lab.

KUWTK werking it for a good cause!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians s 17 e 10: Unwanted gifts

As if the Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian saga couldn’t go on any longer, he’s still popping up in series 17 of KUWTK.

It was Khloe’s 35th birthday during episode 10 and Tristan managed to leave Khloe a gift via her friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq. On receiving a diamond necklace from Tristan, Khloe said: “I feel conflicted.”

Following her first unwanted gift, Khloe clearly felt awkward and things between her and Tristan were verging on uncomfortable to watch.

Khloe FaceTimed Tristan to thank him for the necklace. He said: “Send me a picture of when it’s all together” referring to her outfit. For Khloe to hilariously reply: “You’ll find pictures online.”

Another weird FaceTime session to Tristan took place in the episode. Khloe was clearly trying to communicate with her daughter before Tristan said: “Love you” and Khloe replied: “Thank you”.

The awkwardness is unreal!

