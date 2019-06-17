Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

From Kris to Kylie, Khloe to Scott and all the babies in between, there’s a lot going on with the Kardashians in 2019.

Everyone’s favourite family seems to constantly be expanding and the Kardashian-Jenner’s are doing a great job at handling their lives on-screen.

There’s nothing better than an hour-long episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians to round off the week and episode 10 of season 16 aired Sunday, June 16th at 9 pm on E! Entertainment.

This is the UK Lowdown on ‘Heavy Meddle’ – KUWTK season 16 episode 10!

Kim Kardashian exposes eight-year-long battle with psoriasis

Heavy Meddle featured Kim Kardashian and her battle with skin condition psoriasis.

Kim showed her sister, Khloe, patches on her legs, ears and face and covered them in body makeup.

She also went to visit a medical medium to attempt to solve her skin problem.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian met the medical medium who said that Kim had liver issues and copper in her body which was causing psoriasis.

He advised that she drink celery juice to clear up the issue.

Kim’s husband, Kanye West, also swung by the medical medium’s office and had a reading himself.

The medical medium gave Kanye some things to look out for including heart issues – not that he took it too seriously, giggling throughout!

Kendall Jenner’s getting bullied by her own sister

Episode 10 of KUWTK season 16 showed the tender side of Kendall Jenner.

After a trip away to Mammoth with her friends and sister, Kourtney, Kendall was left feeling seriously down.

Kendall said to her sister, Khloe, that Kourtney had been bullying her for the duration of the trip.

Kourtney was said to have been poking fun and digging at Kendall in a bid to get Kendall’s ‘cool’ friends on-side.

Of all the Kardashian sisters, Kendall probably likes confrontation the least but by the end of episode 10, she and Kourtney settled their differences.

Kylie Cosmetics HQ is unveiled on KUWTK season 16 episode 10

For a whole year, Kris and Kylie had been creating Kylie Cosmetics headquarters.

Episode 10 showed the modern makeup brand’s office with tonnes of sunlight beaming through the glass-doored rooms.

Kris said: “Everything is beautiful and well thought-out and we are so excited.”

Kris and Kylie had built the headquarters together from the general aesthetic to the smallest touches.

Of course, Kylie Jenner has been crowned the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine, but would she have been able to achieve that without her momager?

We don’t think so.

Episode 10 saw things erupt when Kylie felt her toes were being stepped on in the office.

Kylie moved all of her mum’s things out of the office and into the general space with the rest of the workers.

Kris was obviously completely fuming at this and went into a name-calling frenzy against her daughter.

Storming out the office Kris said: “Have a great day b****!”, “Mother******, ****ing piece of sh**.”

As always, the family members made up in the end.

Kylie went to her mum’s condo to apologise with two boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

She went on to say that she missed her mum and that she needs her in Kylie HQ.

Kris then almost went into an award acceptance speech as she told her daughter how much she loved her and how great it is to work together every day.

