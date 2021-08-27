Who is Ulrika Jonsson? Children and partner of SAS Who Dares Wins star











Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back in 2021 with a brand new series. The Channel 4 show will see a fresh batch of recruits put through their paces in SAS-style training. Viewers can expect to see some familiar faces on the series from Kerry Katona to Wes Nelson!

Ulrika Jonsson is one of the celebrity recruits taking part in the 2021 show, so let’s find out more about her. Here’s Ulrika’s age, kids and partner explored…

Screenshot: Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Ulrika Jonsson children – Channel 4 Press

Who is Ulrika Jonsson?

Ulrika Jonsson is a TV presenter and model who started out her career as a weather presenter.

She was born Eva Ulrika Jonsson in Sweden on August 16th, 1967 making her 54 years old in 2021.

Over the course of the 1990’s, Ulrika presented shows such as Gladiators, Shooting Stars, the Eurovision Song Contest, the Royal Variety Performance and more.

She’s also appeared as a contestant on shows such as Dancing On Ice and Big Brother during her career.

Follow Ulrika on Instagram where she has 165k followers @ulrikajonssonofficial.

First Time Mum: Why did Ferne McCann and Jack Padgett split?

Does Ulrika have children?

Yes, Ulrika Jonsson has four children.

Her eldest son, Cameron, was born in 1994, his father is cameraman John Turnbull.

She later had a daughter, Bo, in 2000 with German hotel manager Markus Kempen.

In 2004, Ulrika had a daughter named Martha with TV show contestant Lance Gerrard-Wright.

And she had a son, Malcolm, in 2008 with Brian Monet.

The Circle S3 | Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 4549 The Circle S3 | Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/DYhLO3uXYtY/hqdefault.jpg 852403 852403 center 22403

Ulrika’s partners

Today it appears as though Ulrika doesn’t have a partner. Her four children feature on her Instagram page. She posted a photo of them in June 2021 and captioned it: “I made these 4 things. Round of applause for me. *takes a bow*“.

The mother-of-four has been married three times. She first tied the knot with John Turnbull in 1900, but the pair divorced in 1995.

In 2003, she married Lance Gerrard-Wright. However, they split three years later in 2006.

Ulrika and Brian Monet married in 2008, the same year their son was born, but the couple divorced in 2019.

The SAS: Who Dares Wins star appeared on Channel 4’s First Dates Hotel in 2019 and seemed to get on well with her match, Paul, however, it’s unclear whether the couple is still dating.

See Also: Meet Ready To Mingle cast on Instagram: Rudi, Chris and co!

WATCH CELEBRITY SAS: WHO DARES WINS FROM AUGUST 29TH AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK