Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Channel 5 series Undercover Girlfriends relaunched on Monday, October 28th.

Featuring a brand new cast, the couples are more diverse than ever and infuse the show with Love Island swag alongside a True Love or True Lies? vibe.

From Chantal and Joe to Sophie and Ben, get to know the cast and stalk them on Instagram here.

Undercover Girlfriends 2019 cast: Ines Brinca and Matthew Fleet

Things seem to have gone wayward for this Geordie couple since their time on the show. From the looks of their Instagrams, the couple are no longer together – who knows what they could have found out on the show to cause this split?

Ines, thanks to her model good looks, already has a bit of a following on Instagram of nearly 3,000. Check her out @inesbrinca.

Matthew, a personal trainer and 105kg strongman, also has a mega-following. Join his 3,600 followers on IG @matthew_fleet.

SEE ALSO: Geordie Shore season 20: Start date, cast changes and more!

Sophie Wall and Ben Uzokwe

Liverpool-based Sophie and Ben have previously had a rocky relationship and so she entered the series to see if she could learn to trust him again. And unlike the previous couple, things seem to be going as well as ever for these two!

You can follow them both on Instagram @sophiewalll and @benji_platform.

Sophie is host, DJ, YouTube & radio presenter who is currently studying for a degree in Media & Performance. Ben is a recent uni graduate with a degree in Sports Science and is about to embark on a Masters in Strength & Conditioning.

Ellie Browne and Saeen

Ellie and Saeen seem to be another couple who have called it quits after the show. From the promo video we can see Ellie in tears, so this is definitely going to be a dramatic fallout!

Lash technician Ellie has since deleted all trace of her boyfriend on Instagram, as has Saeen.

You can follow them for updates on IG @elliebrowne_x and @saeen23.

Chantal Blakey and Joe Kyles

Things are as good as ever with Chantal and Joe. They are now engaged to be married! Out of all the couples featured on the show, Chantal and Joe were by far the most serious relationship.

If they can make it through a week of Chantal’s spying, then marriage should be a breeze…

Check the couple out on Insta @chantalblakeyx and @joe_kyles.

Steph Bush and Aaron Fowkes

Another triumphant couple who beat the test were Steph and Aaron.

This London-based couple look happier than ever. They’ve even started double dating with co-stars Ben and Sophie!

To keep up to date with all the latest on these two, be sure to follow them on Insta @stephbushx and @aaron_fowkes.

WATCH UNDERCOVER GIRLFRIENDS SERIES 2 FROM MONDAY, OCTOBER 28TH AT 10 PM ON CHANNEL 5

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE