Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Inciting anxiety into anyone that dares to watch it, Undercover Girlfriends is back for series 2 in 2019!

The jaw-dropping reality TV series sees suspicious girlfriends go undercover in a bid to find out what their boyfriends would get up to on a lads’ holiday.

Joe and Chantal, Steph and Aaron, Sophie and Ben, Ellie and Saeen and Ines and Matthew are the five couples taking part in season 2.

Episode 2 sees Aaron dressed up as Greek god shouting “I am the God of sex”. So, where have we seen Aaron before? He seems very recognisable!

Aaron and Steph: Undercover Girlfriends

Episode 1 of Undercover Girlfriends aired on Monday, October 29th 2019 at 10 pm on Channel 5.

The very first episode of the show saw us introduced to Aaron and his girlfriend, Steph.

And while Steph’s frown was deepening by the second as she watched her boyfriend popping bottles and letting loose abroad, Aaron was totally in his element.

Aaron’s other half said: “I want to see whether Aaron is committed to our relationship and whether it is actually going to work in the grand scheme of things.”

READ MORE: Undercover Girlfriends series 1: Where are they now? Ryan and Tyler to Marco and Nicole!

Who is Aaron Fowkes?

Aaron is a reality TV personality who is listed on Star Now as an “Actor, Extra, Model, Influencer, Photographer, Dancer, Teacher / Choreographer, Band Member, Singer, Musician, Writer / Director, Runner / Assistant, TV Presenter, Radio Presenter”.

The cast member bringing a whole lot of energy to the show is 32 years old.

His girlfriend, Steph, said: “Aaron definitely doesn’t act his age. He’s honestly like Peter Pan.”

Aaron is on Instagram as @aaron_fowkes and has over 12,000 followers.

Where have we seen Aaron before?

Undercover Girlfriends star Aaron may be recognisable to viewers as this isn’t the first reality TV show he’s appeared on.

The lad’s lad appeared on another Channel 5 show – Make Or Break? – which aired in April 2019.

Aaron was in a relationship with Kenzii and the pair entered the show to see if their love would stand the test of time. As it turned out they clearly didn’t stay together as he’s gone on to appear on Undercover Girlfriends with 19-year-old Steph.

SEE ALSO: How old is TOWIE’s Yaz? Age, parents and new business ventures in 2019!

WATCH UNDERCOVER GIRLFRIENDS SERIES 2 FROM MONDAY, OCTOBER 28TH AT 10 PM ON CHANNEL 5

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE