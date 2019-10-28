Undercover Girlfriends series 1: Where are they now? Ryan and Tyler to Marco and Nicole!

Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Channel 5 series Undercover Girlfriends was a massive hit in 2018. So much so that the show is back for a second series! The reality TV series kicks off from Monday, October 28th at 10 pm.

The series follows five couples, with the boys believing that they are being filmed for a reality TV show about lads’ holidays. Little do they do know, their girlfriends are watching the action from a neighbouring villa and have control over what events and activities they get up to.

But before you get engrossed in series 2, we’ve managed to track down the series 1 stars on Instagram. So where are they now? Let’s take a look…

Undercover Girlfriends: Tyler and Ryan – broken up!

Tyler and Ryan may as well have had one joint Instagram account with the number of selfies they took together, but their joint photos are a thing of the past as it looks like they officially over.

Tyler admitted that Ryan had cheated on her in the past on the show. And it looks like it was never meant to be with Ryan as she now looks to be in a relationship with Jimmy Stones, owner of Seven Sins Cocktail Bar.

Undercover Girlfriends: Nicole and Marco – split!

Nicole doesn’t seem to have any pictures with Marco on Instagram – or any man for that matter.

She and Marco were very much on and off. In an interview with The Sun Nicole said:

In the year that we broke up, it’s a bit dramatic but he slept with someone. She ended up falling pregnant. When I found out he was the father, I was so distraught.

In 2019 it looks as though Nicola has swapped boyfriends for business ventures as she shares a link to fashion brand Nicole X London in her Instagram bio. It’s unconfirmed whether Nicole is single, however, it definitely looks that way from Instagram!

Undercover Girlfriends: Erika and Craig – engaged!

Nobody is expecting Craig to do girlfriend Erika wrong with the two joining the show as an engaged couple.

And, it doesn’t look as if he puts a foot wrong either, with plenty pics of them together since Undercover Girlfriends started airing.

Oh, and Craig has been constantly commenting on Erika’s Insta with little love hearts – obviously!

Undercover Girlfriends: Rosie and Liam – split

Party-loving couple Rosie and Liam were together five months before appearing on Undercover Girlfriends.

In September 2018 Liam and Rosie said they were “taking each day as it comes”, however both of their Instagram accounts have them both looking pretty single in 2019. Liam is on Insta as @liam__forde.

Undercover Girlfriends: Claudia and Lawrence – unsure!

From the looks of Claudia’s Instagram, Miss Southampton Galaxy 2017/18 seems like she single. The last photo she posted of herself and Lawrence dates back to December 2018.

However, Lawrence posted photos of the couple together in June 2019, so it’s unconfirmed whether they’re still dating or not!

