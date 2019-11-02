Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Cue the terrible excuses and rationalizations because series 2 of Undercover Girlfriends is here.

The Channel 5 show kicked off on October 28th at 10 pm and saw five couples on the rocks put their relationships to the test.

The girls go undercover while the lads assume they’re on a boys’ holiday in Greece.

For some of the couples, the experience brought them together, while for others it simply made them see their other halves in a different light.

Undercover Girlfriends saw Ines hit the roof when her boyfriend mentioned cheating towards the end of the series.

Undercover Girlfriends: Who is Ines?

Ines is one of the cast members of series 2 of Undercover Girlfriends.

The second series of the anxiety-inducing show came to a close on November 1st 2019.

Ines’ full name is Ines Brinca and the brunette beauty hails from Newcastle.

SPY WORK: Meet the Undercover Girlfriends 2019 cast on Instagram: Sophie, Chantal, Ines!

What happened between Ines and Matthew?

Gym-buffs Ines and Matthew certainly look the part when it comes to being a couple.

And, although Ines couldn’t quite put her finger on a specific time where Matthew cheated, she seemed to have a funny feeling throughout the show.

Ines cited Matthew’s behaviour when drunk as one of their problems as it involved the personal trainer whipping his top off.

However, it was one sentence that blew it for Matthew. After a night out he mentioned that when he cheats “he doesn’t get caught” which Ines brought up with him in person.

By the end of the show, it was clear that Ines was in shock that her boyfriend didn’t seem phased about his behaviour.

The final episode gave us a glimpse of how the couples were three months after the show. And Ines and Matthew couldn’t even be in the same room together – so that says it all, really.

Meet Ines on Instagram

A flick back through Ines’ Instagram profile and it’s clear to see that she and Matthew were once loved up. There’s holiday pics aplenty.

However, her more recent posts show the reality TV star single and ready to mingle.

Ines has over 3,000 followers on Insta and can be found under the handle @inesbrinca.

OMG: Undercover Girlfriends: Here’s why Aaron is so recognisable: He’s been on more than one TV show!

WATCH UNDERCOVER GIRLFRIENDS SERIES 2 FROM MONDAY, OCTOBER 28TH AT 10 PM ON CHANNEL 5

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE