Get to know Usman from 90 Day Fiancé 2021 and his love Kimberley











90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is back in 2021 and the TLC show is bringing with it some familiar faces! The are some new couples on season 5 of the show who are meeting from all over the world after getting to know each other online.

Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar was a standout star on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 4. His attempt at finding love the first time didn’t quite go to plan, so now he’s back with a new girlfriend and judging by the season 5 trailer, things are about to be as dramatic as they were with Baby Girl Lisa.

Who is Usman from 90 Day Fiancé 2021?

Usman Umar is a returning cast member on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé.

He’s a famous singer and rapper from Nigeria. ‘Sojaboy’ first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days with his 53-year-old girlfriend Lisa Hamme. Lisa and Usman got married but their relationship was extremely tumultuous and didn’t work out.

Usman’s rap career and lifestyle was one of the reasons for some of his and Lisa’s arguments and looking at the preview for season 5, Usman recording a music video is the cause of an argument for him and his new girlfriend, Kimberley.

90 Day Fiancé: Meet Usman and Kimberley

Usman is 32 while his new girlfriend is 50 years old.

Kimberley and Usman met online and she travels to Nigeria in season 5 to meet the musical superstar.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Usman revealed that he “loves” Kimberley and that he’s looking for a woman who is supportive and brings him peace.

Screenshot: Kim Is Ready to Meet Usman! | 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Is Kimberley on Instagram?

Although Kimberley is likely to shoot to 90 Day Fiancé fame following the season 5 premiere on December 12th, 2021, it doesn’t appear that she’s on Instagram.

Sojaboy writes on his IG page that Kimberley Dawn is a “wonderful woman“.

Of the millions of DMs that fly into Usman’s inbox, he decided to respond to Kimberley’s and now the pair are giving a relationship a go.

Speaking of her relationship with Usman, Kimberley said: “It’s the craziest thing to think that I would fall in love with like a singer slash rapper guy because I am so like ‘normal’.“

