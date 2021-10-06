Vanderpump Rules star Charli Burnett's age explored











Lisa Vanderpump and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast are officially back in 2021 for a brand new season. Season 9 kicks off from September 28th, 2021 and airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Lots of recurring Vanderpump Rules cast members have returned for season 9 but there are also many newcomers on the Bravo show this year. Raquel Leviss, Brock Davies and Charli Burnett are newbies to season 9, so let’s find out more about Charli, including her age, Instagram and more.

Who is Charli Burnett?

Charli Burnett is a new main cast member on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules in 2021.

She’s a waitress at Lisa and Ken’s SUR restaurant, as well as an aspiring actress. Charli is also a model and is currently studying to be an aesthetician.

Although Charli Burnett’s age hasn’t been publicly announced, we can estimate that she’s around 24 years old in 2021. As per Charli’s LinkedIn page, she attended Barstow Community College from 2015-2017. If she was 18 years old when she joined the college, she’d have graduated when she was 20 and would now be 24.

Charli previously did pageants before breaking into the TV world. She was crowned Miss South Bay USA and made it to the finals of Miss California USA in 2017.

Charli joins Vanderpump Rules

Formerly a recurring cast member in season 8, Charli is an official cast member now. She’s become extremely close to castmates Scheana and Raquel over the last year as per her Bravo bio.

Speaking on the Behind The Velvet Rope – Podcast in 2020, Charli said that there was a clear division between the OG members of Vanderpump Rules and the newbies.

Charli said: “They refused to even treat me like a human when I was filming with them. When they wouldn’t even speak to me it was like oh s*** what did I do?“

The Bravo newbie said that Vanderpump Rules cast members Ariana, Tom, Tom and Scheana were the only people who were nice to her.

Meet Charli on Instagram

Charli can be found on Instagram @charliburnett with around 40k followers. By the looks of her page, she’s very much into modelling and has been posting to the ‘gram since 2016. Charli’s also on TikTok @charliburnett1.

The Vanderpump Rules star appears to be very loved up with her “bae” Corey Loftus (@coreyloftus). Some of Corey and Charli’s photos date back to 2018, so the couple looks to have been together a long time.

